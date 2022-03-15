The Marshall School District made the final payment on debt from when the elementary school was built on March 1.
In a March 8 press release, District Finance Manager Bob Chady wrote that the district was able to reduce future interest expense by providing a $627,137 savings to taxpayers because of “numerous debt related transactions” over the past 20 years.
Initial principal and interest payments to construct the elementary school were $16,593,129, but actual costs were $15,965,992, actual costs totalled $15,965,992.
“In February 2022, electors overwhelmingly voted in favor of constructing a new elementary school and equipping the same with necessary furnishings to support instruction,” Chady wrote.
The Courier reported at the time that Marshall School District officials saw the vote as “incredible,” as it garnered 71% support for the referendum.
“I don’t know of any other community in Wisconsin (that) is so behind the education of its children,” then-District Superintendent David Schuler said. “I’m overwhelmed and elated by the community’s support.”
Schuler later credited, in part, the success of the referendum vote to a task force appointed to make recommendations regarding the upgrades. There were 853 voters across Marshall and the towns of Marshall, Medina, Sun Prairie, Deerfield and Cottage Grove who voted to approve the referendum.
On April 1, 2002, the district acquired debt to finance the construction of the school. The initial borrowing was refinanced in March 2004, “attaining more favorable interest rates resulting in a reduction of future interest expense of $268,719,” Chady wrote.
Construction on the elementary school began in the summer of 2002. The first day of instruction for students in the building was in September 2004.
Chady wrote that with the retirement of the elementary school debt, the district’s remaining indebtedness is $12.06 million related to the various energy efficiency and other capital improvements undertaken district-wide during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years.
The district will have an operating referendum on the April 5 ballot. It is asking voters to authorize the school district to exceed the state revenue cap by $975,000 a year for the 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years “for the purposes of retention and recruitment of staff, maintaining reasonable class sizes, providing advanced and elective courses, updating curriculum, instructional resources and technology and continuing to provide co-curricular programs.”
This is one of two referendums residents in the town of Medina will see on their ballots on April 5. The Medina Town Board will have an advisory referendum for a potential new town hall and garage to be built on Missouri Road.