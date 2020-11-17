The estimated tax mill rate featured in the Village of Marshall’s 2021 municipal budget is set at $7.88 per $1,000 of assessed value, the lowest since 2013’s level of $7.60.
Following a brief public hearing on Nov. 10, the village board approved a total municipal tax levy of $1,898,920, which is a $101,185 decrease from last year’s levy of $2,000,105. The board also approved the 2021 municipal budget along with a separate water/sewer utility budget.
Total expenditures in the municipal budget increased by 0.40% to $2,188,560 while total revenues fell by 3.36% to $2,104,535, creating a slight deficit of $84,025.
The village board also continued discussion on whether to replace or repair the current municipal building at 130 S. Pardee St., which houses administrative offices and the police department. Village officials previously met with commercial design and construction firm Keller Inc. on Oct. 15, where they were presented with four solutions for addressing the aging municipal building.
The first two options would consist of remodeling the structure and relocating the police department to another location, which would either feature a vacant building or an entirely new facility built from the ground up. The third solution calls for constructing a new police department and village hall, while the fourth solution would consist of just remodeling and adding onto the current municipal building.
Though village officials were leaning towards the fourth option, the board did not yet decide on a course of action and voted to move discussion to an upcoming special board meeting.
“The police department would like to be here,” police department Office Manager Deanna Chadwick said. “It’s the best location in town. We’re close to the schol. We’re close to our problem areas. We’re close to downtown.”
The talks around upgrading police facilities comes on the heels of a newly approved 2021-2023 police union contract, which was signed by all involved parties last month. The contract includes a 2% raise for officers in 2021, 2022, and 2023 and another wage increase for employees that reach six years of service.
Sick leave can now be used to pay health insurance premiums upon retirement if an employee has worked for at least 12 years with the village and retires in good standing. The contract also features language covering lateral transfers to other law enforcement agencies and notes that the village now offers life insurance to all employees.
Other board action:
• Approved a village ordinance allowing the police department to crack down on semitrailers using compression brakes to slow down.
• Approved the purchase of a new squad car for the police department.
