Any possibility of the Town of Medina and Village of Marshall sharing a municipal building was squashed March 31 when, during a special meeting, the town board decided it did not want to pursue the concept any further.
The subject had been approached at the March 6 Marshall Village Board meeting when Village President John Schuepbach said Medina Chairman Todd Weinberger approached him with the idea of sharing a building.
“My opinion is that it was inaccurately reported in The Courier,” Weinberger said. “It was simply a casual conversation the village president and I had on the potential of sharing a facility. We’re looking at building a building, they’re looking at building a building.”
The town board for more than a year has been looking at building a new municipal facility at 5536 Missouri Road, which is owned by the town and is the current location of the Medina dump and salt shed.
Similarly, the Marshall Village Board in the past several months has decided to look into building a new municipal facility with the preferred location of the current municipal building site at 130 S. Pardee St.
Weinberger said the idea of a shared municipal building was worth talking about, but said the impression from the story printed in The Courier was the two communities were already in negotiations to move forward with the concept.
Weinberger said in talking with village trustees about the proposal, there were a lot of mixed reactions.
The chairman also wanted to get feedback from the town board before moving any further with the discussion.
Town treasurer Leota Braithwaite expressed having a municipal building to house both the town and city would be a “logistical nightmare.”
She said there could be confusion when it comes to actions taken at the municipal buildings such as voting and paying taxes.
“I can foresee people standing in line and then realizing they’re in the wrong line,” Braithwaite said.
She and board Supervisor John Wells both noted this could have been a consideration five years ago.
“That ship has sailed,” Wells said, adding the town has already invested in the possibility of putting a new municipal building on the Missouri Road property.
Weinberger agreed with that assessment. He said even though a shared building could create cost savings, it likely does not outweigh the possibly confusion it may cause residents. He did, however, feel it was important enough to get some feedback from the board before deciding to not take the idea any further.
Other board news:
• Town Clerk Tammy Jordan will move forward with making amendments to the town’s adult entertainment license ordinance. According to her, more municipal clerks across the state are being given the ability to approve and issue provisional and regular alcohol operators and retail license renewals instead of waiting for the regular board meetings for applicants to attain approvals.
After making the changes, the amended ordinance will need to come before the board for a final approval.
• Approved allowing the Marshall Fire Department to use capital expense funds to purchase a new command vehicle. The current command vehicle for the department, a 2008 Ford Explorer, needs a new motor and other repairs for an estimated price of $8,200.
Instead of investing in repairs, the department would like to buy a Dodge Durango for the price of approximately $42,161, which includes the cost of purchasing the vehicle and installing the necessary communications equipment.
Since the fire department is funded by taxes from several communities, all municipalities will need to OK the purchase.
