One of the first orders of business Christopher Campbell will have to address is finding his replacement for the trustee seat on the Marshall Village Board. The current trustee defeated newcomer Richard Wipperfurth for the seat as village president in the April 6 spring election.
Results of the elections were posted last night following the closing of the polls. All of the election numbers are unofficial until the boards of canvassers meet to certify the ballots.
“I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from the village residents who voted for me. I am immensely grateful to my family, friends, and the many Marshall residents who supported me,” said Campbell, who received 66.1% of the votes.
“Being an effective leader involves listening to the concerns of our constituents and the village department heads and then translating all of those concerns into workable proposals, and building consensus to implement them.
“But I could not do any of this without the involvement of my fellow village board members who offer to serve their community and seek solutions for public problems. It is not easy to put oneself out there in a public forum, so I give credit to those with the initiative to do so,” he said. “We will be seeking such a person to now fill my Trustee position and serve out that term. Please contact the village offices for more information on how you can apply. Again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve.”
In the contested race for Marshall School Board seats, the top three vote getters were incumbent Heather Herschleb (21.4% of total votes), Allison Fuelling (26.4%) and Justin E. Rodriguez (18.7%). Fellow candidates Jeff Bettin, Tabitha Ramminger, and Christie Eilders – who bowed out of the race in March but was still on the ballot – received 11.9%, 10.6% and 10.4% of the total votes, respectively.
The other contested local race was for the Area 2 representative on the Waterloo School Board. Charles Crave defeated Angela Byers-Krantz for the seat that had been held by Gene Kegler. Crave received 63.1% of the ballots, which included votes from both the city and town of Waterloo, Town of Portland, and a small portion of the towns of York, Milford, Shields, Lowell and Elba.
Regionally, in the four-way race to obtain the District 13 State Senate seat previously held by Scott Fitzgerald, Republican John Jagler, the current state representative in the 37th Assembly District, defeated Democrat Melissa Winker and independent candidates Spencer Zimmerman and Ben Schmitz. The District 13 totals showed Jagler receiving 19,125 votes with Winker taking 16,364. Zimmerman and Schmitz received 1,702 and 194, respectively. Overall locally, the voters favored Winker with 55% of the total ballots cast.
In a statement released by Jagler, he said he was proud to win the election but the real work would begin April 7.
“I want to say thank you to the people of the 13th Senate District for the incredible honor of serving as their voice in the Senate. I promise to fight every day to earn the trust they've placed in me,” he said. “Most of all, I want to thank my family – my wife Heidi and our kids, for their patience and their love and support as I spent the last few months doing three full-time jobs at once: serving in the Assembly; running for Senate; and keeping up with our family business.”
Jagler also thanked Fitzgerald for his advice and support.
"This campaign gave me the wonderful experience of meeting so many new voters in the 13th – families, small businesses, and people from all walks of life who are struggling to survive these challenges we're facing. I told them that I would fight for them in Madison, that I would work for them, and that I would do everything I could to make things better for them,” Jagler said. “Thank you again, to the people of the 13th District, for the opportunity of a lifetime. I can't wait to get started.”
A special election will be held to find a new representative for the state’s 37th Assembly District.
Jill Underly will replace Carolyn Stanford Taylor as the Wisconsin State Superintendent. Across the state, Underly defeated Deborah Kerr, 526,286 to 386,392. Locally, the overall consensus was to back the eventual declared winner of the race who collected 58.5% of the local votes.
In a statement posted on her candidate website, Underly said she was honored and humbled by the trust voters had placed in her and was overcome with gratitude for the support she’s received.
“Wisconsin’s kids and public schools face significant challenges as we work to return to normal, get every student caught up, and support their mental health and wellbeing in the aftermath of this pandemic and the enormous trauma and disruption it’s caused for all of us. Overcoming these hurdles won’t be easy, but I know that if we work together, we can get it done and do what’s right for our kids,” she said in the statement.
“Here’s my promise to every family, student, and Wisconsinite young and old, regardless of who you voted for: I will always do what’s best for our kids. We have a long road ahead of us, but I’m ready to get to work on day one and build a stronger, more equitable public education system that provides every child, every day with the world-class public education system they deserve,” Underly said.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, who has served in the role since 2011, will retain his seat after besting Mary Ann Nicholson. Parisi netted 78.9% of the total Dane County ballots cast in the race; Marshall and Medina both heavily favored the incumbent.
In uncontested local races, the following newcomers were elected: Elesa Kinder – Marshall Village Board and Richard Weihert – Waterloo City Council at-large alder.
The following local elected officials will retain their seats: Andrea Andrews – Marshall Village Board; Jim Setz – Waterloo School Board at-large member; Jason Schoenwetter – Waterloo City Council ward 1 alder; Todd Weinberger – Medina Town Board chairperson; John Hellenbrand and John Ward – Medina Town Board supervisors; Leota Braithwaite – Medina town treasurer; Scott Hassett – Waterloo Town Board chairperson; Larry Holzheuter and Jeremy Ellis– Waterloo Town Board supervisors; Cindy Schroeder – Waterloo town clerk; Laurie Frey – Waterloo town treasurer; Jeff Spoke – Portland Town Board chairperson; Kurt Keach and Tom Crave – Portland Town Board supervisors; Nancy Thompson – Portland town clerk; and Carleen Benninger – Portland town treasurer.
For complete results, visit the election results pages at the Dane, Jefferson and Dodge county websites.
