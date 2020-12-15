It seems like the fall election has just concluded, but the local spring elections are quickly approaching. The deadline to file paperwork is Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. All current elected officials who are choosing not to run for re-election must submit a declaration of non-candidacy by 5 p.m. on Dec. 25.
The Waterloo City Council has two seats up for election – alderperson at-large currently occupied by Angie Stinnett who has already filed non-candidacy paperwork and Ward 1 alderperson seat, which is presently held by Jason Schoenwetter. The city council terms are four years.
The Marshall Village Board has three trustee terms expiring; all village elected officials are at-large positions. Andrea Andrews, Jason Pitzer and John Schuepbach, who also serves as the Board President, currently hold the seats. The village board trustee seats are for three years.
The Marshall School Board has three terms expiring in April. Cecil Chadwick, Paul Wehking and Heather Herschleb currently hold the positions. Each elected officials term is three years.
There are two seats up for election for the Waterloo School Board; Area 2, currently held by Gene Kegler, and Area 3, currently held by Jim Setz. Each board member’s term is three years.
The Medina Town Board has several seats up for election this spring. Three supervisor positions are up for election; these are currently held by John Hellenbrand, John Ward and Todd Weinberger, who serves as Chairman. Also up for election is town Treasurer, currently held by Leaota Braithwaite, and Clerk, currently held by Tammy Jordan. The town will hold a caucus in January to take nominations. All positions are for two years.
All positions on the Portland Town Board are up for election. These include Chairman Jeff Spoke, Supervisors Tom Crave and Kurt Keach, Clerk Nancy Thompson and Treasurer Carleen Benninger. The positions are all for two years.
All positions on the Waterloo Town Board are also up for election and each office is for two years. Scott Hassett currently serves as Chairperson while Larry Holzhueter and Jeremy Ellis are Supervisors. Cindy Schroeder is the town’s Clerk and Laurie Frey serves as Treasurer. A town caucus for nominations will be held Jan. 13.
If a primary is needed, it will be held Feb. 16. The spring election is set for April 6.
