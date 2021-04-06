A trio of Waterloo police officers was recognized at the April 1 city council meeting for their life-saving actions.
According to information provided by Waterloo Fire Chief Wes Benisch, on May 29, 2020 Waterloo police and the Waterloo Fire and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive person who was not breathing. Officers David Warner and Ben Brickey were the first to arrive on the scene. The duo started CPR on the unresponsive individual and applied the AED.
The efforts of the police officers and the Waterloo Fire and EMS members resulted in the patient being revived and transported to a nearby hospital.
The second instance, which occurred on Jan. 30, also involved a report of a person who was unresponsive and not breathing. Bystanders started CPR; when officers Randy Bollig and Brickey arrived, they used the AED on the unresponsive individual. When the fire and EMS arrived at the scene, CPR was continued and a Lucas device was placed on the patient.
The efforts of the bystanders, police officers, and fire and EMS personnel revived the patient, who was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
“Their immediate actions and efforts resulted in saving lives,” Benisch said while reading the mayoral award proclamation at the meeting. “This qualifies them for the Life Saving Award bestowed upon them.”
City will offer insurance immediately to new hires
Individuals who are hired as city employees will no longer have to 60 days after being hired to be eligible for insurance. The council approved a change to the employee handbook that would qualify new hires for health insurance at the start of their employment.
Clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen said recent city hires had requested a waiver to the 60-day health insurance eligibility; those requests have been granted.
“So just in the name of consistency, there’s a request from me to make that uniform across all future hires,” he said. “I think it will aid in our recruitment in candidates so households won’t be left with gaps in family insurance and they have the certainty that they can come on board and their coverage is covered.”
Additionally, the council approved a second change to the handbook regarding sick leave. Sick leave time earned during the first three calendar months of employment will now be available to city staff after 90 days of employment. Previously, sick leave time earned by new hires during the first six calendar months of employment was not available until the end of a six-month period of employment.
Hansen said Waterloo Police Chief Denis Sorenson requested the amendment so that the provision for all city staff aligned to the current police department sick leave policy per its contract.
Mayor Jeni Quimby said in light of coronavirus, it was important to have these options available.
Other board news:
• Approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Matthew Frankey to operate H2Owners LLC, a light industrial business, out of basement of 255 Jefferson St. The planning commission at its most recent meeting recommended the council approve the CUP.
The rest of the building will continue to be the site of an antique store and office space.
According to Quimby, Frankey also plans to purchase the building.
• Quimby provided an update on the developer’s agreement between the city and JGP Land Development LLC for the DeYoung Farm Subdivision. She said the parties are still negotiating the developers agreement, which is the standard one issued to all developers.
• Appointed Jeanne Ritter as a deputy clerk for the purpose of election administration.
