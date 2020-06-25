One of the state’s largest aggregate crushing facilities operators will be expanding its operations in the Town of Portland. The town board approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for Michels Materials, W11184 Hubbleton Road, to expand its non-metallic mineral extraction just south of Highway 19.
Rick Lazar, the regional manager for the northeast operations at Michels Corporation, said the quarry would use the area for stripping and soil stockpiling; there are no plans for using the area for mineral extraction in the future.
The company will seed the area during construction if it plans to leave the area alone for an extended period of time and eliminate any dust issues that may occur because of the construction process.
As part of the CUP, Michels Materials must abide by the state and county regulations, not extract any metallic minerals, put trees in the berm and address a drainage issue. These conditions were laid out by the town planning commission when it held a June 11 public hearing and meeting.
The commission unanimously recommended approval of the CUP. However, during the hearing, several residents put forth concerns about the expansion and current quarry conditions. According to draft minutes for the meeting, many residents were concerned about continued high dust levels. Other concerns were related to safety on Highway 19 and the possible impact the quarry has on water quality and property values.
Several people who spoke at the public hearing said they were against allowing Michels Materials to expand and found the business to be “bad neighbors.”
During the town board meeting, Spoke said as part of the conditions, the berm’s earthen portion must be a minimum of 20-feet tall and trees need to be planted on the berm.
“I also want the board to know we graded out and top soiled the area just to the north of (Highway) 19 and the southwest corner of our berm,” Lazar said. “That was an issue brought up and done last Friday.… We’re working hard to address the concerns that were brought up and we appreciate those concerns.”
Spoke added as part of the CUP issued, Michels Materials must make the best possible attempt to address drainage ditch that crosses Hubbleton Road. If it is able to make the improvement, the changes must be made; if no improvements are possible, it must be documented.
As for the metallic mineral extraction, Lazar said the rock in the area is 60-80 feet deep, making extraction cost prohibitive.
“I don’t think (the conditions) are out of line,” the chairman said.
The CUP was passed 2-1 with Supervisor Kurt Keach voting no.
Town eligible for election grants
Town Clerk Nancy Thompson informed the board that Portland is eligible for a pair of election grants related to COVID-19. The COVID-19 Election Subgrant would provide the town with a $200 base and $1.10 per registered voter as of June 1. While she does not have the actual number of registered voters, to the best of her estimation it would amount to a total of roughly $900. The subgrant could be used to fund election costs incurred due to coronavirus.
Thompson anticipates using the money for the additional postage for the increased number of requested absentee ballots, a label maker to print out the labels for the absentee ballots, and plexiglass to shield the election inspectors from the voters. Another possible use for the money would be a deep sanitization of the town hall before and after the election, she suggested.
Thompson said it was her understanding the town would receive this money as long as it applied for the grant funds, but any unused dollars would need to be returned.A second grant, called the Route to Recovery grant, would provide the town with up to $17,753, the clerk said. This money would be used to offset unanticipated election expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic between March 1 and Oct. 31. Thompson said the town could potentially purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for election inspectors or cleaning services.
“We don’t want to waste the money but I’d hate if there’s money out there and we don’t spend it,” she said.Spoke suggested Thompson pursue the COVID-19 Election Subgrant; the town clerk may choose to apply for the Route to Recovery grant.
The board also:
• Approved the Department of Safety and Professional Services regulations/ordinance as proposed by the General Engineering Company. The company will serve as the town’s electrical services inspector.
• Approved a bid from Jeff Krueger LLC to repair the siding on the town hall at the cost of $750. The board is requesting the repairs be completed by Nov. 1.
• Issued Class B licenses to The Watering Hole and Chatty’s Pit Stop effective July 1 to June 30, 2021. An operator’s license was issued to Mark Bussian and a kennel license was approved for Jacquelynn and John Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.