People who are taking out rezoning applications or conditional use permits (CUP) in the Town of Portland will still need to pay the town fee of $350 on top of the charges set by General Engineering. During the Dec. 17 town board meeting, the supervisors approved continuing the fee.
General Engineering Company, headquartered in Portage, took on the responsibility as Portland’s zoning administrator in March. The company is responsible for issuing permits for decks, accessory buildings, driveways, detached garages, agricultural buildings, electrical work, in-ground pools, additions or alterations to homes built pre-1980, commercial buildings, and outdoor wood-burning furnaces. The town collects 10-15% of the fees charged by General Engineering.
Portland had been charging rezoning and CUP applicants $350 to cover the cost of the plan commission meeting and required legal publications.
“I wasn’t sure how we were going to get that if we just go with General Engineering,” Clerk Nancy Thompson said.
A representative from General Engineering said the town could continue to charge the $350 fee to applicants.
In outlining the process for a rezoning or CUP application, Town Chairman Jeff Spoke suggested applicants first contact General Engineering and then move forward from there. He reasoned there are many projects where the application fee is received by the chair of the planning commission but is later refunded because the project never moves forward.
In addition to issuing building permits and serving as the zoning administrator, General Engineering is also Portland’s electrical inspector.
Other board action:
• Approved a 2020 budget resolution with several amendments. The most significant change came from miscellaneous revenues, which increased from $6,000 to $3,600. Other notable increases were solid waste revenues, increased by $3,000 to $15,000; fines, forfeitures, and penalties increased by $3,600 to $3,800; highway maintenance and construction from $181,781.38 to $183,963; and material sales that went from $0 to $635.
• Approved the town’s 2021 budget.
• Adopted the Dodge County all-hazards mitigation plan.
• Approved adding a portion of Highway 19 to the listing of roads in the town approved as ATV routes.
• Approved a rezoning and CUP application from Brian Crave build a single-family home on Highway T.
• Appointed Steve Battenberg and Ryan Powers to serve on the town’s plan commission and board of appeals respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.