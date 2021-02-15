The pandemic may have delayed the actions for the Town of Medina to build a new municipal facility, but it has not derailed the desire of the town board. During the Feb. 10 meeting, Devin Flanigan of Keller & Associates spoke with the board about the best way to proceed.
According to several board members, the feedback from the community regarding the desire to build a new town hall and garage at the 5536 Missouri Road site has been favorable. The town is already using the property; a few months ago the town permanently moved its recycling and waste facilities there and it is the location of the salt shed.
“Most of the questions are ‘how much is it going to cost’ and ‘how much is it going to cost me,’” said Chair Todd Weinberger, asking if it would be too early to put forward numbers at the April annual meeting.
Flanigan said there are three factors in a building project – aesthetics, size, and cost – and each influences the others. The board members have already indicated how many square feet the building should be and the type of construction materials it would like to see used, but it has not received a price estimate. He said Keller & Associates could create a price range estimate for the spring annual meeting.
Flanigan said if the residents don’t like the costs presented, the board would need to reevaluate the size and aesthetics to decrease the price.
As part of the proposed timeline, Flanigan thinks the town should present the building plan at the Medina annual spring meeting, have a meeting or offer some site walk-throughs at the Missouri Road property during the summer, have the project voted on by the local electors in the fall, and, if approved, put the building out for bid in early January 2022. He believes based on this timeline, if all goes accordingly, the town hall and garage would be move-in ready by October 2022.
“You want to give the residents time to digest the project (before voting),” Flanigan said.
Other board news:
• The town will obtain loans to fund road work projects after passing a resolution. Medina can borrow up to $150,000 from Farmers & Merchants State Bank for a three-year term to be repaid in yearly installments for “immediate and future improvements” to the town’s roads.
The board had been looking into the potential of borrowing to pay for road projects for several months after acknowledging the money it had in the yearly road construction budget does not cover the costs to adequately pay for the road work.
• Directed Clerk Tammy Jordan to draft an ATV/UTV road use ordinance to mirror the one created by the Village of Marshall. A public hearing and adoption of the ordinance by the board will need to be completed before it can go into effect.
The village’s ordinance outlines that ATVs and UTVs can be operated on the town’s roads with some limitations such as hours of operations, headlight requirements, speed limits, and what roads can be used.
• Approved a trio of rezone requests as recommended by the town’s planning commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.