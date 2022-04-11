The Waterloo Common Council on April 7 approved the placement of 15 new cellular antennas at various locations, to enable U.S. Cellular 5G service throughout the city.
Sites where new antennas will be installed include outside the school district building on Monroe Street. Two will be placed downtown on or near West Madison Street as well as two on or near East Madison Street west of the city limits. Others are to be placed in the Waterloo Industrial Park, on McKay Way near the Dr. JS Garman Nature Preserve and Trek headquarters. And there will be an antenna placed just past the Dodge County line at Second and Columbus streets off of State Highway 19, and one near Firemen’s Park. The Fireman’s Park antenna will be installed on a new utility pole that will replace an old one near the park.
“We want to make it look like a typical street pole,” utilities director Barry Sorenson said.
The sites were approved unanimously by the public works committee. U.S. Cellular will pay fees to the city’s utilities department to have the antennas in place, except in the first year when a fee will be paid to the city.
In other action on April 7, the common council amended its ordinance on unsafe buildings, renaming it “Regulation and Permit for Demolition of Structures.” Language was also updated “to regulate the razing or demolition and the removal of scrap and salvageable equipment and materials from vacated buildings without immediate functional replacement.”
“We’re doing this because we don’t want places like the old Burger King to sit there and deteriorate,” Mayor Jenifer Quimby said. “We’d like to keep things the way they are rather than let them sit there and become dilapidated.”
The council on April 7 also confirmed Jeannie Ritter as the new clerk and deputy treasurer. City treasurer Mike Tschanz had been filling in on an interim basis following the departure of longtime clerk Mo Hansen.
The council tabled discussing the city’s roadwork plan that spans from this year to 2031.