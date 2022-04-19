Waterloo Fire and EMS chief Wesley Benisch was called out at a town board meeting after recently suggesting the city of Waterloo should rescind an offer to provide EMS service to the town.
At a March city council meeting, Benisch said, “My recommendation is if the town of Waterloo doesn’t take action on (the offer) at their April meeting, that the city rescind the agreement.” He also suggested that the town board could come back to ask for service “but they probably won’t like” the terms of that.
Benisch apologized for the comments at the town board’s April 13 meeting.
“I was under the understanding that you wanted a start date of April 1. That is what was given to me in February. It was a misunderstanding on my part,” Benisch said.
Benisch made the comments after Lake Mills Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mark Yandre spoke at the town board’s March meeting regarding the possibility of the fire department adding EMS service, which at that point could potentially give the town of Waterloo another option.
Town Supervisor Jeremy Ellis, who is a former Waterloo firefighter, shared frustration over Benisch’s comments and met with Mayor Jenifer Quimby over it, and discovered there was confusion on the city’s part, that perhaps the town was seeking a temporary agreement.
“How would you expect us to make a decision in one month?” Ellis said.
Quimby confirmed after the meeting that, “for some reason, I was under the impression that this was a temporary agreement through 2022 and we’d be helping them until they got a new provider.”
She also said that the finance and personnel committee would take over negotiating with the town, stating that, “No offense to Wes as he is a great firefighter, but this is more for finance and personnel.”
Ellis said a town board decision could not come until June at the earliest and possibly not until July because supervisors have to discuss and weigh options, especially if the Lake Mills Fire Department submits a bid. He also said he wants to see what happens with EMS service in Lake Mills. Ellis reported that Ryan Brothers reached out to the town regarding the EMS situation, but he did not anticipate that it would go anywhere.
“We might not have all these later on. A lot of these may not have contracts. Waterloo (Fire and EMS) is the only one to have a contract for us,” Ellis said.
Also lengthening the process is a requirement that town board go to Jefferson County to have EMS service boundaries redrawn, Ellis added.
Lake Mills EMS has been the town’s EMS provider, but recently gave notice to the town it was ending the agreement. The Lake Mills Fire Department is in talks to absorb EMS coverage in that city.
“We wanted to make sure the townships had enough time to react so that’s why we let you know,” Lake Mills EMS Vice President Jim Colegrove said. “There’s another proposal to the city for a joint EMS. I don’t know if they will accept that.”
Colegrove opted not to speak further as it is an ongoing negotiation.
“In any event, when we get that we can better weigh options,” Town Chairperson Scott Hassett said.
Colegrove told the board that Lake Mills EMS will cover the town of Waterloo until Dec. 31 or “even further into the future if you need it.”
“If our townspeople have questions that they (EMS and city officials) can take back to their membership meetings and they can come back with answers, they should let me know and I will relay those on to them,” Ellis said.
The Waterloo Common Council won’t take up the matter until the finance and personnel committee makes a recommendation and it goes through the city attorney. The town board, however, will likely have it on upcoming agendas.
“Leave it on the agenda next month. That way people will talk and maybe they’ll come in,” Ellis said. “Please talk to your neighbors. If you come up with more questions, please call me because I will relay them on to (city and EMS officials) and we can come back with more answers.”
The next town board meeting is scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m.