An increase in the number of people undertaking massive spring cleaning projects has prompted the Town of Medina to lease an additional dumpster. The town board held a special April 14 meeting to take care of several items related to trash and recycling, many of which had been on previous agendas.
Supervisor Sue Zingsheim, who serves as the refuse and recycling center attendant, has seen an increase in the amount of items brought to the dump, which is only open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“Sue has been battling this Safer at Home order in her own unique way, aka Saturday mornings at the dump because people are at home and they are cleaning,” Chairman Todd Weinberger said. “She’s been getting overwhelmed at the amount of trash she’s been collecting.”
The town board amended its existing contract with Waste Management to add another dumpster at the cost of approximately $108 per month.
Zingsheim was unsure if this would be a temporary or permanent measure.
“If we provide more dumpsters, they will come,” said Supervisor John Ward.
Zingsheim noted more people have started to use the town dump, citing an increase in the cost of Waste Management’s curbside pick-up service.
Medina residents have been encouraged to purchase punch cards, which will be required beginning May 1, at the cost of $30. Cards can be purchased at town hall or from Zingsheim during the refuse/recycling site’s hours of operation.
Action was also taken on the decision to collect residential grass and brush yard waste from Medina residents at the town-owned Missouri Road property. This had been previously discussed at length by the board; it was determined to have a three-date trial to see if it would viable.
Residents will be able to drop off grass and brush yard waste at 5536 Missouri Road from 8 a.m. to noon on the following Saturdays: April 25, May 2 and May 16.
Weinberger along with town staff would be on site to monitor the collection. The program would be evaluated in June to determine if Medina should continue accepting grass and brush.
“We could get overwhelmed very quickly with the amount of grass or amount of brush on those three dates,” Weinberger said. “This will be a work in progress.”
The board agreed that if anyone misuses the yard waste location, which could include dropping off unacceptable items, the program would be eliminated immediately.
Other board action:
• Approved purchasing a 6.5’x14’ structure to be placed at the town’s future refuse and recycling site at the Missouri Road property at the cost of $1,950 plus a 5% auctioneer commission.
• Approved sending out requests for bids for several town road projects.
• Heard from Weinberger that the town has no plans to declare an emergency. Doing so will not impact Medina’s ability to receive government funds related to coronavirus.
