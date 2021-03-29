Marshall’s planning commission on March 24 discussed three new developments that might come to the village, including two that received the commission’s recommendation.
A car dealership, apartment buildings and a specialty car shop were all on the commission’s agenda, with the first of the three returning from its introduction back in January. The commission recommended the village board approve a conditional use permit (CUP) and rezone for a property at 436 W. Main St., where owner Jerry Harbort hopes to start a small car sales lot.
The property still features the former Kwik Trip building on its grounds but no longer has access to Highway 19, with most traffic planned to be routed through an entrance off Midvale Drive, Harbort said. Though some nearby residents expressed concern the car shop could end up featuring “loud” vehicles such as ATVs and snowmobiles, Harbort reassured them that the enterprise would be almost exclusively focused on standard vehicles.
With the recent March 19 groundbreaking of Whistling Ridge Apartment Homes at 110 Whistle St., another developer is now inquiring into the possibility of starting their own apartment development just across the street.
Marshall-based TJFH Properties brought the idea before the planning commission, which would require a rezone of the property from highway business to multi-family. The commission directed TJFH to provide a simple sketch of where the buildings would be located on the property and to also figure out how many units would be in each apartment structure.
TJFH representative Taylor Hellenbrand said the company’s initial thoughts involved the construction of three eight-unit apartment buildings, which would be rented in the range of approximately $1,000 to $1,200.
“There we would want to make (the apartments) a little extra nice since you are coming into the town there,” Hellenbrand said.
He also noted the property might only fit two eight-unit buildings, with the land just about half the size of the nearby Whistling Ridge development.
Hellenbrand had previously come before the commission in May of 2019 with a proposal to construct three 16-unit apartment buildings. Two of the buildings would be located on village-owned Freidel Drive property and the other one would be located on the empty parcel located between Marshall Towne Millwork and the village property.
Two months after the initial proposal, the planning commission tabled any action as Marshall Towne Millwork had also expressed interest in developing the Freidel Drive property to expand its operations.
During the March 24 meeting, the commission recommended approving the Marshall Towne Millwork’s site plan that included expansion onto the village-owned Freidel Drive property.
Finally, another car development may make its way to Marshall, though it looks to be very different from the proposed car dealership on Main Street.
Matt Hofeldt, owner of Middleton-based Capital Flight, is looking to purchase a property located at 118 Industrial Drive to be home to “Capital Speed,” a high-end car sales venture. The planning commission supported the idea and recommended the village board approve of a CUP for the business.
Hofeldt described Capital Speed as “somewhat boutique in nature,” which would sell a variety of vintage, muscle and exotic cars.
“These are kind of dream machines if you will,” Hofeldt said. “We will not have a car lot — everything would be housed in the building.”
- Amber Gerber contributed to this story
