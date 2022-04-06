Melissa Ratcliff defeats Andrew McKinney in Dane County Board District 36

Melissa Ratcliff
Andrew McKinney
Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff was reelected Tuesday to her seat representing District 36 on the Dane County Board.
Ratcliff has held the District 36 seat for four years, which includes the village and town of Cottage Grove, a portion of the town of Sun Prairie and a neighborhood on Madison's east side.
Melissa Ratcliff
Ratcliff won over challenger Andrew McKinney.
The results were:
Melissa Ratcliff: 1,132 votes (64.7%.)
Andrew McKinney: 605 votes (34.6%)
Write-in: 13 votes (0.7%)
Andrew McKinney
“The voter's have spoken today. Congratulations to the incumbent,” McKinney said in a statement. “Thank you all that have supported me time and time again.”
“I am appreciative of the voters reelecting me to represent District 36 and look forward to continuing to advocate for our communities,” Ratcliff said in a statement.
Ratcliff has served on the Dane County Board since 2018. She’s also a village board member on the Cottage Grove Village Board, has worked as a paralegal for more than 20 years.
McKinney is a longtime member of the Monona Grove School Board, and has previously run for Cottage Grove Town Board and state Senate.
Ratcliff seeks to continue her efforts on the Dane County Board, including efforts to increase broadband in rural areas, and efforts to improve the Dane County Jail.
