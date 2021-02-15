In the wake of the decision to construct a new municipal building from the ground up, the Village of Marshall is now looking to hash out the criteria that will allow the project to move forward.
The village board on Feb. 9 approved the creation of a committee for reviewing key areas of the project before the village is able to request proposals for architectural and construction management services. Village President John Schuepbach suggested the idea, with trustees Andrea Andrews, Christopher Campbell and Scott Michalak volunteering for the committee’s three positions.
The new municipal building is set to be built on the property of the current municipal building at 130 S. Pardee St. and will once again be home to administrative offices and the police department. The committee’s work will help the village board answer several questions significantly influencing the cost of the project, including whether to demolish, remodel or add onto the current municipal building or remodel.
Other questions include determining the size of the village board meeting room, whether the building should meet the design criteria of a tornado shelter and whether to utilize the space for additional community purposes.
“If you guys want to proceed with the building, these need to be answered,” Village Administrator Judy Weter noted.
Weter also suggested that the board pursue companies that can provide both the architectural and the construction management services for the project.
The meeting also included a presentation from financial advisor Ehlers Inc., which helped run the board through the village’s debt capacity and presented different bond issue scenarios for current village projects, though no action was taken.
The board also approved a form that will allow Marshall residents to apply for commission and committee positions, which will serve to help the village gauge interest in any openings.
“To have more names in the hat I think is a good thing,” Michalak said.
Previously, board members would have to go out in the community and search for possible citizen members of the village’s commissions and committees. The new application will provide residents with a direct means of applying for open positions, though the village board will still be responsible for approving all citizen members.
