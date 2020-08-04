While it may not garner as much hype as the November election, Wisconsin voters will be able to cast ballots during Tuesday’s partisan primary.
Locally, with Congressional District 5 incumbent F. James Sensenbrenner choosing to not seek another term, Cliff DeTemple of Jackson is challenging current State Senate District 13 representative Scott Fitzgerald of Juneau for the Republican nomination. This will be the only partisan primary race on the area ballots. District 5 covers the City of Waterloo, Town of Waterloo and Town of Portland.
After the primary next week, the winner will be matched against Democrat Tom Palzewicz of Brookfield in the Nov. 3 general election.
Sensenbrenner, a Republican, has served 21 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and is the second longest-serving member of the House. He announced his retirement in September.
In the Nov. 3, election, there will be contested races for the Congressional District 2, which includes the Village of Marshall and Town of Medina, when incumbent Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth) faces Peter Theron of (R-Madison).
Incumbent John Jagler (R-Watertown) is being challenged by DeForest Democrat Abigail Lowery for the Assembly District 37 seat. Another Republican incumbent, Barbara Dittrich of Oconomowoc, will face off against Melissa Winker, a Democrat also from Oconomowoc, for State Assembly District 38. District 37 includes the Village of Marshall and Town of Medina while District 38 includes the Town of Waterloo, City of Waterloo and Town of Portland.
Additionally, the political conventions are expected to make official who the presumptive nominees are for each party. The Presidential election is expected to pit incumbent Republican Donald Trump against Democratic and former Vice President Joe Biden. This race is anticipated to bring out a record number of voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.