All major steps are complete for allowing construction to begin on Marshall’s Whistle Street housing development.
The village board on Jan. 12 approved a development agreement, a certified survey map, planned unit development, and conditional use permit, which will allow Marshall-based Little Creek Construction to begin work on the first of three planned rental buildings on Whistle Street.
The 16-unit two-story apartments will be set aside for people ages 55 and older, with the first building set to begin construction around February and a second set to be built about a year later. The third building also has the option to become “market rate” apartments in the event that demand for senior living is not high enough, though Little Creek owner Mike Filkouski does not believe this will be the case.
“We don’t want to have the issue with the market rate tenants next to the 55 and older, but if we can’t fill it, we still want the third building,” Filkouski said.
Village Trustee Scott Michalak was the only board member in attendance to vote against the measures, citing a concern that the housing development would hinder future expansion of the adjacent Whistle Stop Campground. He noted that the managers of the campground were aiming for 125 camping spots for the site to be successful, though it currently only has 75.
The rest of the village board, however, agreed that the land would be best used for apartment buildings.
“We’ve talked about the expansion of the campground and we’ve talked about that going in other land around where it already is,” Trustee Jason Pitzer said. “This is not the prime location to have campsites. I’ve never seen a more professional proposal than what Mike and Jill have put forward here. It is absolutely flawless. Tonight should be getting on with this and approving this.”
Village Administrator Judy Weter said that the board will discuss project timing and architectural/construction management proposals at the next meeting. Though the development is projected to cost over $4 million dollars, Little Creek will be fronting the project’s costs, with the village only responsible for providing the land.
Other board action:
• Appointed Bryan Colden to the planning commission to take the place of Mary Jo Eggers.
• Approved to continue paying the salary of school crossing guards through the second semester, even in the event of a school shutdown.
• Approved 80 hours of paid time off this year for village employees that contract COVID-19.
