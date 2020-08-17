The Waterloo City Council moved swiftly through its agenda during the Aug. 6 meeting. While winter may seem a long way off as the summer heat continues in Wisconsin, the council approved an update to the exemption of certain sidewalks from snow/ice clearing requirements.

The areas that are now exempt from §324-6 of the municipal code are Bluegrass Trail at Goehl Road; Derby at Lexington Way; Daniel Drive at McKay Way; Gene Driver at McKay Way; Julia Drive at McKay Way; Streator Lane at Bradford; south side of West Madison Street from Van Buren Street to railroad bridge; and a parcel running long the Maunesha River adjacent to 333 W. Madison St.

The council also:

• Accepted a landscaping maintenance services commitments from McKay Nursery Landscaping for multiple city locations. This includes planting and hardscaping, but not regular lawn maintenance.

• Approved a conditional use permit for 612 Jefferson St. for the purpose of building a 400 square foot accessory building.

Load comments