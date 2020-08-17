The Waterloo City Council moved swiftly through its agenda during the Aug. 6 meeting. While winter may seem a long way off as the summer heat continues in Wisconsin, the council approved an update to the exemption of certain sidewalks from snow/ice clearing requirements.
The areas that are now exempt from §324-6 of the municipal code are Bluegrass Trail at Goehl Road; Derby at Lexington Way; Daniel Drive at McKay Way; Gene Driver at McKay Way; Julia Drive at McKay Way; Streator Lane at Bradford; south side of West Madison Street from Van Buren Street to railroad bridge; and a parcel running long the Maunesha River adjacent to 333 W. Madison St.
The council also:
• Accepted a landscaping maintenance services commitments from McKay Nursery Landscaping for multiple city locations. This includes planting and hardscaping, but not regular lawn maintenance.
• Approved a conditional use permit for 612 Jefferson St. for the purpose of building a 400 square foot accessory building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.