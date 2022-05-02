Local public safety officials urge residents to sign up for free service that provides first responders with critical information in an emergency.
Following 9-1-1 Education Month in April, as well as National Telecommunicator Week from April 10-16 and Smart 911 Day on April 30, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to sign up for Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families that provides critical information to dispatchers online during an emergency.
Smart911 enables the collection and sharing of critical background information about those in an emergency so first responders have the situational awareness they need to provide the most informed response possible. When a citizen makes an emergency call, their Safety Profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call-taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information. Profiles include pertinent information that can help first responders provide a more personalized response, such as emergency contact information; medical history like medications, medical equipment and medical conditions; property layouts; access points; utility information and the number of people and pets on a property.
People may create a Smart911 profile for their households at smart911.com or on the Smart911 app. Smart911 is available in all 50 states and more than 3,500 municipalities across the country.
All information included in a Smart911 Safety Profile from addresses and vehicle details to medical conditions and emergency contacts are optional and the resident has the ability to choose what details they would like to include.
“When an emergency call comes in, dispatchers and first responders are tasked with responding as swiftly as possible. The more information we have to do that, the better and quicker an emergency response will be,” said Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Christine Churchill. “Smart911 enables us to know more about a situation and the individuals involved in an emergency so we can arrive on scene prepared with the right resources. Every resident in Dodge County should consider making a profile so that if an emergency ever occurs, they can feel confident that public safety and first responders have everything they need to give them the most personalized response possible.”
“Smart911 has been a lifesaving resource in many critical situations. The tool has been credited with positively impacting emergency outcomes. Examples include quickly locating an elderly person with dementia thanks to the patient’s photo and physical description being immediately available to 9-1-1 and responders, as well as cutting lifesaving minutes off a response to a heart attack victim thanks to address and location information available within the platform.
The Smart911 app is available on the Apple Store or Google Play. Individuals are encouraged to create their Smart911 Safety Profile today to have their information immediately available to 9-1-1 and to receive emergency notifications. Smart911 is private and secure, is only used for emergency responses and only made available to the 9-1-1 system in the event of an emergency call.