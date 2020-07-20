Motorists who take Dalman Road from Highway I to Highway 89 will need to ease off the gas after the Portland Town Board unanimously voted Thursday to decrease the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph.
Supervisor Tom Crave, who attended the meeting remotely, had been approached by a citizen who said people have been using Dalman Road as a crossroad and are driving too fast.
The board previously approved reducing the speed limit on the portion of Dalman Road from Torpy Road to Highway I in January.
“We already have half of Dalman done, it just makes sense,” Chairman Jeff Spoke said.
Unless posted, all town roads have a speed limit of 55 mph.
Town approves proposed settlement
The board approved a settlement with Gordon and Debra Yelk 2-0-1 with Supervisor Kurt Keach abstaining.
In February of 2019, the town initiated a court case with the Yelks for being in violation of the town’s junk ordinance, which states no disassembled, dismantled, junked, wrecked, inoperable or unlicensed vehicle shall be stored or allowed to remain in the open on private property within the town. A trial was held in May of 2019 and it was determined the Yelks were in violation; the couple was ordered to pay a fine.
The couple appealed the decision in June of 2019.
According to attorney Al Strohshein, who represented the town in the lawsuit, the Yelks have withdrawn from the appeal and wished to pursue a settlement agreement.
“The situation isn’t perfect but we’re still getting the results even though it’s taking longer,” Supervisor Tom Crave said. “It’s still accomplishing our goals.”
The board also:
• Approved a Class B license for the Waterloo Gun Club.
• Approved a pair of operator’s licenses.
