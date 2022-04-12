Waterloo School Board President Nancy Thompson has officially retired from the board after more than three decades of service.
“Thirty-six years is a long time, but when you are doing something that you believe in and know how critical it is, time really flies, especially if you enjoy doing it, and I definitely enjoy doing it,” Thompson told the board during her last meeting on April 11.
Thompson said her time on the board was a long journey, but her education started at her home growing up.
“I was brought up in a family that valued education. I had a mother who was a teacher (and) two older sisters that were teachers, so it was just kind of expected that I become a teacher,” Thompson said.
In high school, Thompson was a Sunday school teacher. After college, she became a high school speech and English teacher.
After years of teaching, Thompson transitioned to a role at home, but she still dabbled in education.
“I went into the role of a parent and then a 4-H leader, which I still do,” Thompson said.
Thompson was also involved in the former Sunshine Preschool when it was in existence in Waterloo. She also volunteered in the Waterloo Elementary Parent Teachers Association. She later worked with the state education board and CESA.
“The thing that I am most grateful for is all the people that I met and worked with in the state, community and nation, and I learned from. I say I probably learned more than what I gave back because there is so much to learn. Those people out there like with WASB (Wisconsin Association of School Boards). That’s a wonderful association,” Thompson said.
Thompson also had advice for incoming Area 3 school board member Sara Cummings in regards to WASB.
“Take advantage, Sara, of any of the resources they can offer to you because they are a wealth of knowledge and they are wonderful people,” Thompson said.
She also thanked the residents of the district who continued to vote and support her to allow her to serve as long as she did. She also thanked her family for the support over the years and thanked current board members.
“We’ve butted heads at times, but I think we’ve come up with some pretty good decisions over the years, so I thank you for that,” Thompson said.
Several members of the school board shared praise for Thompson for her years of service.
“It was an honor to serve with you,” board member Jim Setz said. “You have high ethical standards. You put kids first in the school, and I always appreciated that. I also appreciated your knowledge of state statutes and Robert’s Rules of Order. And, I will miss your finite checking of the minutes down to every dotted ‘I.’”
Thompson referenced a plaque given to her by a fellow WASB member that she still has at her house. She said the plaque states that “it’s not going to matter 100 years from now how much money you made, what kind of car you drove or whatever kind of house you lived in. What’s going to be important is that you made a difference in the life of a child.”
“That’s what I have tried to do. I hope I’ve made a difference in the lives of a lot of kids here in the Waterloo School District,” Thompson said.
School Board member Kate Lewandowski told Thompson she appreciated her bringing education experience to the school board, but also admired Thompson’s work prior to joining the school board
“You proved to be an amazing mentor,” Lewandowski said. “You took the time to reach out to me and help me learn my role.”
Superintendent Brian Henning also shared appreciation for Thompson’s service.
“Thank you for everything that you’ve done. That’s a lot of diplomas and a lot of scholarships and a lot of NHS stoles and all those things you’ve been a part of. That’s a wonderful thing,” Henning said.
Henning told board members that Thompson will stay on the board through the district’s strategic planning process. She has been serving in that role for the past year and she will continue that as the district wraps that up in the next several months.
School board member Mathew Schneider handed Thompson a plaque in recognition of her service.
Board members and some members of the audience, including Mayor Jenifer Quimby, shared cake with Thompson afterward and wished her well in retirement.
This was also the last school board meeting for clerk Deb Stein, who lost her reelection bid to Susan Quamme in the April 5 election.
“I just want to apologize to Deb Stein in advance. We were prepared for Nancy’s retirement tonight and we’re going to do some things, but with the quick turnaround from last week’s election we weren’t going to do it for Deb. So hopefully, we’ll get a chance to say some more things to honor her in the future,” Henning said.
A date for a potential recognition of Stein was not announced at the meeting.