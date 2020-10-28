Representatives of the Village of Marshall, the Town of Medina, the Town of York and the Town of Sun Prairie gathered at the Marshall Public Safety Building on Oct. 21 to approve annual budgets.
The municipalities unanimously approved a balanced $81,535 budget for the public safety building itself, which is an increase of just $1,400 from last year. The municipalities also approved the 2021 budget for Marshall Area Emergency Services on a 3-1 vote, with the Town of York voting no.
Though an initial proposed EMS budget called for $747,026.52 in operating expenses, a $171,172.52 increase from the 2020 budget, municipal officials were not comfortable with the budget’s numbers and instead opted for a budget of $586,983.
“With no direction from the EMS commission, I have yet to develop a budget that has been recommended, so right now I don’t have definitive numbers for you,” Marshall Area EMS Director Scott Allain said.
The $586,983 is primarily meant to account for a 2% wage increase for full-time EMS staff, though Allain had also hoped the budget would address staffing issues. Municipal officials said it was too late in the budget season to be pushing through the original proposed budget, which was first introduced in August.
The night of the meeting, Allain also requested an additional $60,000 not featured in the proposed budget, which would have been used to cover the cost of cardiac monitors, but it was also turned down.
“The information came to us, in my opinion, way too late to have a thoughtful discussion,” Medina Town Chairman Todd Weinberger said. “As municipalities (we should) get together and have a meeting before we have this meeting. With a little projection, much like we are going to talk about 2022, maybe now we can have those discussions next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.