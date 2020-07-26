The Dane County Board of Supervisors is interested in hearing from the residents of Dane County on how many districts and supervisors it has.
While the 2020 Census is under way, the executive committee of the County Board has started discussions on the redistricting process that will follow the release of the census data in the spring of 2021.
To determine the lines of each district in the redistricting process, the board needs to either reaffirm or change the number of districts into which Dane County is divided – meaning how many supervisors are elected to the County Board.
The decision to keep the board the same size, increase or decrease it is typically only done once in 10 years. The number of supervisors and districts is limited based on the population of the county – Dane County is limited to a maximum of 47 supervisors and districts.
Today, Dane County has 37 districts and 37 supervisors. Each supervisor represents about 14,500 residents.
Dane County is the fastest growing county in the state. If Dane County chooses to keep the same number or a smaller number of supervisors, each supervisor will likely represent more than 14,500 residents. Even if Dane County chooses to create a larger county board, each supervisor might still represent more residents depending on population growth.
For the next few weeks, the public is being asked to let the Dane County Board know how big or small they believe the County Board should be. There are several ways for Dane County residents to give feedback including:
– Complete the brief survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q9QLRWH.
– Email the County Board at County_Board_Recipients@countyofdane.com.
– Participate in a POLCO survey at https://polco.us/n/res/vote/dane-county-wi/public-survey-on-dane-county.
The responses the board receives between now and the beginning of August will be compiled and shared with the County Board’s executive committee for consideration at its Aug. 13 meeting.
