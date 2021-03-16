The Town of Waterloo has settled on a new snow removal contractor, though a contract has not yet been signed.
The town board was set to consider snow removal proposals from three different contractors on March 10, but Hebron-based Northwest Services won the favor of the board after Hartwig Excavating and MR Concrete chose to not attend the meeting. The town is now looking for Northwest to send in a contract and plans to enlist the company’s services for a two-year period.
The town’s contractor for the past three years has been Hartwig Excavating, while Northwest is currently the snow plow contractor for the towns of Jefferson, Cold Spring, Palmyra and Hebron. Town Chairman Scott Hassett said each of these municipalities were “very happy” with Northwest’s snow plowing.
“You got pretty good, resounding references everywhere I called,” Hassett said.
Northwest owner Ron Bennett said he will most likely use three trucks to plow the Town of Waterloo’s roads and would store the trucks somewhere in the area. Bennett also said he currently has enough equipment to take on the snow plowing contract and all of his trucks will go out at the same time whenever roads need to be plowed.
“I want them all out at one time so if there ever is a problem, I can take whoever’s leading, take a truck from that one and back up the other guys,” Bennett said.
The town also plans to include a mailbox policy in the new snow plow contract, which will protect the contractor from liability over mailboxes damaged by snow or slush. The contractor will, however, be liable for reimbursing residents whose mailboxes have been damaged by direct contact from the snow plow.
Town Supervisor Larry Holzhueter also noted mailboxes should be 42 to 48 inches off the ground to allow the snow plow wing to pass underneath, while mailbox posts should also be two feet back from the road’s shoulder.
Other board action:
• Approved the purchase of a new town hall sign from Jefferson-based Slewfoot Signs LLC for $1,045, which will replace the rotting wooden sign currently in use.
• Approved the purchase of nine plastic tables for approximately $424, which will be lighter and easier to set up than the current tables in use at town hall.
