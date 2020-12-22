The Wisconsin Apple Growers Association, based in Waterloo, was one of the 19 recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) selected to receive $1,186,278 in Specialty Crop Block Grant funding. These recipients were selected from a total of 36 funding requests totaling $2,550,444. Grants are awarded to projects intended to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop industries through research, education or market development. Recipients are required to provide 25% of the grant funds as a matching contribution.
Funding for Specialty Crop Block Grants is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which defines specialty crops as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.
“These grants benefit Wisconsin’s specialty crop industries in a variety of ways, from pest and pathogen mitigation to innovation, education, and marketing efforts. We are pleased to help support a range of diverse specialty crop initiatives once again,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.
According to a DATCP release, the Wisconsin Apple Growers Association will use the money to increase the demand for and sales of Wisconsin apples through a targeted “Flavored by Wisconsin” campaign that promotes the state’s apple heritage and diversity while building on the reputation of the apple for quality and versatility.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison received 12 of the block grants; other recipients were UW-River Falls, UW-Whitewater, Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, Savannah Institute in Madison, and Fair Share CSA in Madison.
