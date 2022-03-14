Waterloo School Board board member and clerk Deb Stein will not serve, after all, on the school district’s board of canvassers, which certifies the results of the April 5 board election.
The Waterloo School Board on March 7 approved appointments to the three-member board of canvassers including Stein, and community members Carleen Benninger and Sarah Deppe.
The board of canvassers meets at 9 a.m. April 12 at the school district office. School District Finance Director Suzi Gould was named an alternate in case one of the above individuals is unable to attend, according to meeting notes released March 7.
Superintendent Brian Henning confirmed later in the week, however, that Stein would not serve. He wrote in an email that he, other administrators and board members “were already researching” prior to Stein’s appointment whether there would be an issue. That was “why we made sure we had an alternate designated,” Henning wrote.
“Since that time, we have confirmed that Deb cannot serve on the board of canvassers in an election that she is running for and is contested. We have already made arrangements earlier in the week to have the alternate participate in Deb’s place for the meeting,” Henning wrote.
The April 5 ballot has been set for months; candidates were required to file papers to run by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. When asked why the potential issue of Stein serving on the board of canvassers while a candidate wasn’t addressed in the two months following that date, Henning did not respond.
Municipalities and school districts are required to have a board of canvassers certify election results the first Tuesday after the election, which will be April 12 for this election.
As school board clerk Stein is responsible via state statute for appointing the board of canvassers, “2 qualified electors of the school district prior to the date of the election being canvassed who shall, with the school district clerk, constitute the school district board of canvassers.”
State statute further says that “If the school district clerk is a candidate at the election being canvassed, the other 2 members of the board of canvassers shall designate a 3rd member to serve in lieu of the clerk for that election.”
“I don’t know if there is a legal issue but those things are being looked at so closely right now,” Board President Nancy Thompson said at the March 7 school board meeting.
Thompson asked others board members if they had concerns about Stein being appointed.
“I don’t have an issue with it,” board member Charles Crave said.
Thompson asked Stein, “Deb, do you feel comfortable with sitting on the board since you are in a contested race?”
“Yes,” Stein replied.
Ultimately, Stein’s appointment was approved by the school board on March 7, on a 5-2 vote. Thompson and Jim Setz voted no.
The March 7 meeting documents also note the importance of election protocol being “closely followed.”