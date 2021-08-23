People who utilize a portion of the south side of Knowlton Street for parking will have to be mindful of how long their vehicles are on the street after the Waterloo City Council on Aug. 19 amended the city’s parking ordinance.
The council voted on an ordinance amendment for parking on the south side of Knowlton Street, from the intersection at Van Buren Street to the intersection at McKay Way, has been limited to four-hour parking at all times.
Council President Tim Thomas, who also serves on the public safety and health committee, explained the committee was recommending approval of the updates to the parking ordinance due to the narrow nature of Knowlton Street.
“Particularly in the winter time, when there is snow and the street department is out plowing, you’ve got cars parked along that section … the street just gets narrower and narrower.”
Thomas said when people are parked on that portion of Knowlton Street, it can make passage for thru traffic challenging. He explained when one vehicle is traveling east and another is going west at that section of Knowlton Street one of the vehicles needs to let the other pass before it can continue in the direction it was headed.
“At one time there’s been 11, 12 cars on the street and vehicles have had stop for one-way traffic get through before they can go,” he said.
City ordinance already prohibits parking on the north side for the entire length of Knowlton Street.
The council president said the decision to continue allowing some parking was to accommodate visitors to the residences, including the Knowlton Woods apartments. Several months ago, the co-owner for Knowlton Woods said they would be interested in finding a solution for the lack of parking, but Thomas said he has not heard from the individual since.
In other business, the council approved a change to the city’s tree and brush collection policy. The public works department will no longer pick up piles larger than 4’x4’x10’ (six cubic yards).
Additionally, the city approved contracting with Baker Tilly financial advisors for economic development services.