The Town of Waterloo is looking to secure a new snow plowing contract for next winter and beyond, with its current contract with Hartwig Excavating expiring after this winter.
At the town board’s Feb. 10 meeting, three contractors expressed interest in securing the snow removal contract, including Hartwig Excavating. Hartwig is concluding a three-year contract with the town, with Northwest Services and MR Concrete also vying for the new contract.
Northwest Services, based out of Hebron, currently provides snow plowing to the towns of Jefferson, Cold Spring, Palmyra and Hebron in the southeast corner of Jefferson County. Northwest owner Ron Bennett said he would look to rent or purchase a structure in the area in order to better serve the Town of Waterloo.
“Two other towns that connect to this one right now have called me and asked me to come to their meetings also, so I’m planning on trying to connect it all together,” Bennett said.
MR Concrete, meanwhile, is based out of the Town of Waterloo and currently serves the Town of Portland as the municipality’s snow removal contractor. MR Concrete is finishing the third year of a four-year contract with Portland, while Northwest has five-year contracts with each of its municipalities.
The owners of Northwest Services and MR Concrete both agreed to share copies of their current snow plowing contracts with the town board. The town is looking to consider proposals from each of the three contractors at the next town board meeting in March.
“We do not have to bid it out,” Town Chairman Scott Hassett said. “We do not have to advertise it, so that saves a lot of money. Because it’s a service as opposed to construction, we’re exempt from bidding requirements.”
