After holding off on making a decision on an amendment to the municipal code regarding the type of fences allowed within the community, the Waterloo City Council decided during its Thursday meeting to move forward with the original changes presented.
The body held off on taking action during its March meeting to allow Alderman Jason Schoenwetter the opportunity to submit a change to the proposed amendment, which outlines that no barbed wire, electric or razor fences are prohibited.
The alder wanted to allow electric fences if the structures abided by several restrictions. Schoenwetter wanted the council to allow electric fences if it was used only in the backyard, was no more than three feet in height, was surrounded by a legal permitted fence with a one-foot gap between the electric and non-electric fence, and was used only for food production such as a vegetable garden.
“The (permitted) fence must be at least four-feet in height with locked or controlled gates for access to prevent anyone from getting into the area where the electric fence is,” the alder said.
Alderman Tim Thomas said the committee that discussed the item did not want to have the electric fence allowance under the conditions outlined by Schoenwetter.
The request by Schoenwetter to allow electric fences under the terms he suggested was defeated 5-2 with Schoenwetter and Alderman Ron Griffin voting yes.
However, the initial amendment did pass 5-2 with Schoenwetter and Griffin voting no. The amendment prohibits: all fences, walls or barricades erected and maintained on property zoned residential, which are designed to cause bodily injury, including but not limited to, barbed wire fences, electric fences, razor fences and broken glass walls; temporary plastic or similar material snow fences except from Nov. 1 to April 1; and altering ground elevation to circumvent restrictions set forth in the code.
During the meeting, the council also approved moving forward with authorizing the city to borrow money to fund municipal loans to property owners for lead service line replacements. The body had discussed the measure at its last meeting.
According to Mayor Jeni Quimby, the resolution allows the municipality to borrow money from financial institutions, which would be used as loans to Waterloo residents who need to replace pipes.
Clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen said the homeowners who receive the loans will not be charged interest, but the city will levy taxes to cover the cost of the city’s interest.
The resolution passed 4-1-1 with Schoenwetter voting no and Griffin abstaining.
Other council action:
• Approved conducting a joint review board meeting in coordination with Ehler’s & Associates for enabling two six-year extensions for tax incremental finance district #3. Thomas said this would extend the life of the TID by a total of six years.
• Approved a resolution to accept an offer from Parker Dow to purchase a sub-section of land at 333 Portland Road at the price of $500. Dow plans to use the property for installing a cul de sac
• Heard the 2019 audit presentation from representatives of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause. The business representative said Waterloo did better than anticipated from a budget standpoint. According to the Baker Tilly Virchow Krause employee, TID #3 and the parks fund had a major impact on Waterloo’s general cash fund.
• Reappointed Thomas as council president, and selected The Courier as the official newspaper and Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP as the city’s official auditors. The council also confirmed Wes Benisch was reappointed fire chief.
• Announced the annual open book will be May 27 from 3-5 p.m. and the board of review will meet June 9 at 9 a.m.
• Confirmed appointments made by Quimby of alders and citizens to various boards and committees.
