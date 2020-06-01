After two years of operation, Hubbleton Brewing Company has been given the green light to extend its conditional use permit (CUP) and expand its production capabilities. Owner Dan Schey came before the Portland Town Board at its May 26 meeting to renew the CUP and outline his future plans for the company.
The board initially approved Schey’s CUP on May 17, 2018 with stipulations and decided to re-evaluate the permit after a two-year period.
“We’re doing a two-year window at which we could re-evaluate it, extend, change, or deny it again at that point,” Chairman Jeff Spoke said during that meeting.
As the two-years concluded, Schey is looking to expand the operations of Hubbleton Brewing Company, located at 1045 Hubbleton Road.
According to draft minutes from the May 26 board meeting, Schey outlined what he envisions for the future of the business: complete changing over to all stainless steel equipment, including automation when possible; focus on packaged goods for wholesale; establish a second taproom in another community that would have the ability to host larger events, which would reduce the need for live events at the current taproom; use the current brewery primarily for production as well as basic tours, sampling and outdoor seating/beer garden; turn the existing beer garden into a larger-scale production facility; and postpone any live music/events at the current brewery for the foreseeable future in response to COVID-19.
Based on the draft minutes, provided by Clerk Nancy Thompson, Schey said he hopes to have the second taproom in a different location opened by next spring.
In the past, there has been some concern noted about the amount of parking available at Hubbleton Brewing Company; to alleviate this, Schey has removed the grape vines on the property to provide additional parking. Additionally, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business is currently only open from 2-6 p.m. for carryout.
The town board approved renewing the CUP with the following conditions: no parking on Hubbleton Road; be closed by 9 p.m.; no loud music can be played at the location; and hours of operation cannot be outside of 4-9 p.m. on Friday, 1-9 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Other board action
• Approved limiting the speed limit for a portion of Torpy Road from Highway I to Dalman Road to 45 mph. The current speed limit is 55 mph.
• Approved operator’s licenses for Mike Neuberger, contingent on providing missing paperwork, and Sherri Smith. Both are effective through June 30, 2021.
• Learned the town received a $1,900 recycling grant from the Department of Natural Resources.
• Tabled action on the proposed Department of Safety and Professional Services regulations/ordinances are proposed by General Engineering Company.
• Tabled action on proposals for residing and/or repairing the town hall siding.
• Prior to the monthly meeting, the board of review was held. Due to the COVID-19 precautions and incomplete assessment roll, the board of review was adjourned until June 18. It will again be held at 7:15 p.m., prior to the regular board meeting.
