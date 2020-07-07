The Waterloo City Council followed the recommendation of the city’s planning commission during its brief Thursday meeting when it approved four conditional use permits to allow single- or multi-family units on lots within the Treyburn Farms Subdivision.
Mayor Jeni Quimby said the CUPs would allow for lots 1-3 and 60 to have a multi-family dwelling if desired by the lot owner.
“It just eliminates a step (of applying for a CUP) down the road when someone decides what they want to do,” she said.
Quimby said even with the CUP, a building permit would need to be issued by the city. The residential dwelling, whether single- or multi-family, would still need to meet all building regulations. She does not believe any of the four sites would be suited for anything larger than a duplex.
The council also approved an ordinance amending chapter 385 of the municipal code as it relates to permitted and conditional uses for garden and yard equipment sheds. This was the first time the amendment came before the council; it updates the code to comply with a recent code change noting how large an accessory building can be before needing a CUP.
Additionally, municipal summer intern Alyssa Spies, who is studying criminology at Marquette University, provided a report on the work she conducted for the Treyburn Farms Subdivision project. Among her tasks were creating a spreadsheet of 74 builders and 253 realtors located within a 30-40 mile radius of Waterloo; constructed a webpage with pertinent information for home builders, buyers and realtors such as why the city is a desirable place to live, individual lot information, residential market analysis information, and frequently asked questions; created three mailers and five emails sent to potential builders and realtors; and coordinated the details of the Treyburn Farms open house event.
Spies said while her major may not match the work done during her internship, it allowed her to learn real world skill application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.