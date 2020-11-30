The Town of Portland will see its general fund revenues increase next year, but most of it won’t be going back into the town’s coffers. The town’s annual budget hearing and special meeting of electors was conducted Nov. 23; other than board members, no one from the public attended. Notably absent was town Chair Jeff Spoke who opted not to attend due to feeling ill according to his fellow board members.
Overall, the general fund revenue increased 2.02% compared to the current year and the general fund expenses increased 1.7%. There is a $1,826 surplus in the general fund; however, the town will apply cash balance and reserves to the accounts so each will have a budget of $466,076.76.
The most significant change is nearly doubling the licenses and permits revenues from $8,000 to an estimated $15,000. Thompson explained the projection is based on how much General Engineering, which was hired by the town to approve building permits, charges.
However, this money will not all stay with the town, she explained. The town will have an increased costs in public safety and conservation and development to pay for General Engineering’s contracted services.
“So it’s that we’ll end up with a lot of additional revenue because we’ll be taking it in then paying it out,” Thompson said.
There will be a significant decrease to the general government expenses; the clerk said there will only be two elections during 2021 and there will not need to be as many repairs to the town hall next year.
The 2021 mill rate will be only 1-cent more than the current year, at $2.39 per $1,000 of valuation. Thompson attributed the mill rate increase to the $202,000 decrease in the town’s total value.
The electors also voted to increase the wages of the town clerk and treasurer. Both positions will receive a 1.5% salary increase, once in 2021 and another in 2022. Thompson and Treasurer Carleen Benninger abstained from the vote. The current compensation for the clerk is $10,500 and the salary for the treasurer is $7,000.
The town chair and supervisors’ salaries remained the same as the previous budget - $2,700 and $900 respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.