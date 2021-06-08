In an effort to prevent sanitary sewer backflow in new construction in Waterloo, the city council at its June 3 meeting passed an amendment to the municipal code.
As part of changing the code, basement floor drains in all new construction shall be protected with a backwater valve or a sanitary sump pump. A backwater valve is described as a device designed to automatically prevent reverse flow of wastewater in a drain system.
Additionally, all basement fixtures except for lavatories, sinks and automatic washer drains with standpipes of 30 or more inches above the basement floor level need to be protected by an approved type of automatic backwater valve. Further, the sewer utility shall conduct a routine inspection program to identify buildings that are property protected and require the structures that do not have adequate backwater protection to install those devices.
Other council action:
• Approved for the Waterloo Police Department to hire a new full-time officer due to a recent vacancy created by an officer leaving the department.
• Approved the annual Class A & B liquor and cider along with the Class C win license applications; the annual cigarette licenses; and annual mobile home park licenses.
• Approved the annual wastewater treatment plant compliance maintenance report.