In the near future, someone could drive an ATV or UTV from Marshall into the Town of Portland using municipal roads. The Medina Town Board at its Jan. 13 meeting approved allowing the recreational vehicles to be driven on the town’s roads. However, this will not go into effect until after a resolution and ordinance are drafted and signed.
Town Clerk Tammy Jordan said any stipulations regarding the operation of UTVs and ATVs would be part of the town’s ordinance, which has not yet been created.
Members of the Hubbleton Quad Runners Club first approached the town board in August 2019 to see if it would be willing to allow the use of UTVs and ATVs on town roads. At the time, board members did have some concerns about safety and Chairman Todd Weinberger suggested the board take its time in going forward with creating an ordinance.
“We’re still a couple of months off,” he said, adding there would need to be a public hearing for the ATV/UTV road usage resolution.
“We’re pretty much surrounded like a donut – we’re the center of the donut,” Weinberger said when describing how Medina is surrounding by communities that allows operating UTVs and ATVs on municipal roads.
The City of Waterloo approved the use of ATVs and UTVs on city-owned property and roads in 2019 and last month Marshall adopted an ordinance permitting any village roadway to become an ATV/UTV route, though a route plan had not yet been completed. Both communities have placed restrictions on the allowance, such as abiding by set speed limits and other safety requirements.
Other board news:
• Immediately prior to the start of the regular meeting, the town held a caucus to nominate people for several town board seats that are up for election. Incumbents Weinberger, supervisors John Ward and John Hellenbrand, and treasurer Leaota Braithwaite were all nominated for re-election; no other names were brought forward during the caucus.
• The board approved a few town fee increases. The disposal of all mattresses at the town dump will now be $25 each and the cost to unload a truckload of waste at the dump was increased to $25. The commercial building inspection fee was also increased to $100. A new $250 public works fee was instituted for any party who wishes to perform work in a public right-of-way.
• Pam Andros, a senior planner with Dane County Planning and Development, provided an updated timeline to the town’s comprehensive plan. The process of developing a plan had started in 2019 but was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic.
During her presentation, Andros showed a pair of examples of transfer of development rights (TDR) as part of comprehensive plans for the Town of Cottage Grove and Town of Cross Plains. She said this may be something the Medina Town Board might want to consider as a way to preserve agricultural land.
The consensus among the board was to have the planning commission resume working on the comprehensive plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.