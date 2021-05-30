The Town of Portland will once again help fund a portion of the cost for local youth to take swimming lessons at the Waterloo Community Pool. The town board voted at its May 27 meeting to pay for 40% of the cost, or $20 of the $50 total price.
The town will pay for one session of lessons, which lasts two weeks, for those enrolled in swimming instruction levels 1 through 6.
Clerk Nancy Thompson said in previous years, the board followed the same guidance on what lessons would be covered by the town. She said the town has also paid for 40% of the cost of lessons in the past, though the price had increased for this summer.
Last year, swimming lessons were not offered due to COVID-19. In 2019, the town provided financial support for 17 children to each take one session of lessons.
Chairman Jeff Spoke expects there to be a large number of youth taking swimming lessons this year after none were offered in 2020.
Currently, the town has budgeted roughly $350 to help Portland families offset the full price of swimming lessons.
Other board action:
• Approved a contract with Wolff Sand & Gravel LLC for roadside mowing in 2021 and 2022. The town will pay $75 per hour for mowing, a $15 increase from the previous contract.
• Approved rezoning ¾-acre of land on Austin Road from A1 to A2.
• Approve a snowplowing agreement with the Town of Waterloo for Novak Lane.
• Denied a request from F-AN-D LLC to exceed density standards on a property on County Road II. The decision to deny was because the parcel had already been split three times, the maximum allowed by the town within a 15-year time period.