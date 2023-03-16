Medina Town Chair Todd Weinberger (center right, holding title) and members of the Medina Town Board on March 8 accepted the donation of a used pick-up truck from an unidentified Enbridge Energy representative (second from left) in the town garage. The vehicle will be used for short trips to reduce the wear on larger town vehicles.
Acting on its EMS Commission representative’s recommendation, the Medina Town Board voted March 8 to recommend approval of reimbursing up to $150,000 to member municipalities in the current Marshall EMS District.
Last year, the Village of Marshall and Medina elected to contract with the City of Sun Prairie for ambulance service, thereby dissolving the non-profit volunteer EMS association consisting of area communities.
The reimbursement will be from existing funds within the organization’s accounts.
Town accepts truck donation from Enbridge
Before the board meeting, in a separately posted event, the board inspected the used truck donated by Enbridge. With 139,000-plus miles on it, the truck and its title were presented to the board at 5:30. The board formally accepted the donation as part of its meeting that began at 6 p.m. and the title was signed over to the town (see video of the presentation with the electronic version of this story on The Courier’s website).
The truck was donated as part of a program that allows Enbridge to donate used vehicles to local municipalities. Officials said the truck may be used by town highway staffers to reduce wear and tear on the town’s larger, more expensive vehicles.
Dog licenses due May 1
Board member Sue Zingsheim reminded board members and the public that dog licenses expire on April 30, per state law.
According to the form available on the Medina website www.townofmedina.wi.gov , all dogs ages five months or older and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations must be licensed in the Town of Medina by May 1. A current rabies certificate from your dog’s veterinarian must be supplied if the date is expired or for a new dog license.
Licenses per dog at $15 if spayed or neutered and $20 if they are not spayed or neutered.
A kennel license fee of $55 covers up to 12 dogs, with a fee of $15 per dog more than 12. A form is available to download from the Town of Medina website.
Board to finalize road, bridge projects April 12
Town Chair Todd Weinberger said the board will finalize 2023 town road projects as part of its April 12 agenda.
Among the possible projects discussed by the board were:
• Box Elder Road, from Highway 19 to Missouri Road — The estimated project cost is $508,000, with the town’s share being $255,000 and the state picking up the remaining cost.
The town’s consulting engineering firm will be at the next board meeting to provide estimates, bid documents and provide finalized cost estimates.
• Canal Road? Weinberger said he has heard from the Village of Marshall that it is open to reconstructing Canal Road.
“It’s terrible,” Weinberger said of the road conditions.
He said he would follow up with the village’s highway department to determine possible next steps.
As a reminder, due to increased liability for all taxpayers in Medina, it’s important to enforce the easement on the town’s roadways and subdivisions. Property owners should keep all crops, trees and fences back 35 feet from the centerline of the road. Failure to abide by the above rules will result in cutting and mowing as per state Statute 66.1037.
Property owners who remove snow into or across the roadway must make sure piles of snow are not left in the road. All snow plowed onto the shoulder must be efficiently moved back so as not to interfere with the towns ability to wing back snow in the shoulder right of way. Failure to adequately remove snow from the right of way may result in a charge, if the town must remove the snow.
Road weight limit in effect
The town issued a notice that a Seasonal Weight Limit was imposed on Town of Medina roads the week of March 6, 2023, and will continue until such time that the town roads are deemed accessible by the Town Patrolman.
Motion rescinded
Town board members voted to rescind a motion made at the Feb. 8 meeting to hire Stephanie Lulling as deputy clerk/treasurer after receiving an opinion from the Towns Association’s attorney that the current clerk/treasurer has the ability to hire whomever he or she wants.
Board members questioned the opinion, stating the board should have control over who the deputy is because that position also represents the town in some meetings.
Board members voted unanimously to rescind the motion.