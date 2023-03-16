Medina accepts donated pick-up truck from Enbridge
Buy Now

Medina Town Chair Todd Weinberger (center right, holding title) and members of the Medina Town Board on March 8 accepted the donation of a used pick-up truck from an unidentified Enbridge Energy representative (second from left) in the town garage. The vehicle will be used for short trips to reduce the wear on larger town vehicles.

 Chris Mertes

Acting on its EMS Commission representative’s recommendation, the Medina Town Board voted March 8 to recommend approval of reimbursing up to $150,000 to member municipalities in the current Marshall EMS District.

Last year, the Village of Marshall and Medina elected to contract with the City of Sun Prairie for ambulance service, thereby dissolving the non-profit volunteer EMS association consisting of area communities.