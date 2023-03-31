Campaign complaints to the town clerk lodged against a Town of Medina employee resulted in a special town board meeting March 28.
The two-minute meeting ended with the board instructing a fellow member to cease urging others who stop at the town dump, where the town supervisor works, to vote for the incumbents in the April 4 election.
“It was brought to their attention that a town employee was politically speaking while on the clock at the town dump and the board informed them to stop it,” said Rochelle Chadwick, who is a candidate in the April 4 election.
Personally, Chadwick said she found the behavior unethical and in “very bad taste.”
Fellow candidate Steve Nampel cited a state statute prohibiting town employees from using work hours to campaign, as related to him from the Wisconsin Towns Association’s Director of Legal Counsel.
Contacted by the Courier, that director declined to comment, saying the association offers advice only to its members.
But Nampel said the Medina Town Board’s action failed to adequately address the complaints.
“I would be satisfied if they asked for the resignation of the board member,” Nampel said, adding she has been on the board for many years and may have swayed past elections.
Nampel noted that the election process is currently under scrutiny nationwide.
A representative from the Wisconsin Elections Commission told the Courier that such complaints are handled by the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.
The Courier contact the ethics commission asking whether the campaigning violated state statutes, but its administrator said those questions are left to the commission to decide when a formal complaint is filed.
“We generally don’t provide any response to those,” Dan Carleton, the commission’s administrator said. “That puts us in a position of prejudging what would be a complaint.”
Carleton noted that Wis. Section 11.1207 prohibits employees from seeking campaign contributions.
Another section in Chapter 12 of the state statutes discusses campaigning or “electioneering.”
It prohibits election officials, clerks or employees of the clerk from campaigning in the clerk’s office or within 100 feet of an entrance to a polling place during the hours ballots can be cast.
Towns and villages generally have their own ordinances and human resources rules for their employees, Carleton said, and enforcing those falls within their purview.
Chadwick and Lampel are challengers in the town board race. Incumbents are Chairman Todd Weinberger and Supervisors John Ward and John Hellenbrand.
The Courier attempted to contact Weinberger, but so far has not received a response.