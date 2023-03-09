Two events will return to Waterloo this summer thanks to action taken by the Waterloo City Council on Thursday, March 2.
Acting on an approval recommendation from its Public Safety & Health Committee, the council approved an application for the 2023 Trek/Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund 100 Ride for Hope on Saturday, June 10.
The ride features multiple distance bike rides ranging from 10 to 100 miles, all beginning and ending at the Trek Bikes plant at 801 W. Madison in Waterloo. Routes of 19, 30, 67, and 100 miles are detailed in the event application.
The ride raises money to fight childhood cancer through research of blood disorders related to cancer. Adult riders will pay $75 each, with students paying $25 each, according to the event permit application.
Set up will take place from 4 to 6 a.m., with the event operating from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in any weather conditions except for lightning.
Some alders expressed concern about the noise from the public address system used at last year’s event. During the council meeting, Mayor Jenifer Quimby said maybe the event hosts could point the direction of the speakers away from town, instead of towards the community because of how much sound travels in the morning.
The second event returning to Waterloo in May will be The Waterloo Business Association’s 2023 Wine Walk, scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 2-7:30 p.m. A total of 17 stops in the immediate downtown area will offer beer and wine samples, and vendors will be selling from 1-6 p.m. inside the VFW. The band Radish will perform from 5-7:30 p.m. in the bandstand downtown, but a separate application including a request to use electricity must be filed by the association before that is approved.
Plans for a beer tent to accompany the event were scrapped after one city official described what happened when a bartender in the tent left for the afternoon. Also, alcohol was consumed on public sidewalks during the 2022 event, which is not permitted by city ordinance.
Steve Parker, representing the WBA, said the association would withdraw its request for the tent.
Projected attendance for the event is 250-300 people, with last year’s event drawing 210.
Business owners and five to 10 volunteers will staff the event, according to the application.
Farmers market application authorized
Also acting on an approval recommendation from the PSHC, the council authorized the WBA to host a weekly Farmers & Artisan Market Tuesdays beginning June 6 and ending Sept. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the cul-de-sac at the end of South Monroe Street.
The city will provide road closed signs and six barricades, and parking will be prohibited in the cul-de-sac beginning at 2 p.m. when set-up for the market begins, through 7 p.m., when the market closes, according to the event permit.
Council tables one ordinance
amendment, refers one back to committee
Acting on two recommendations from its Public Works & Property Committee, the council tabled one ordinance until the city attorney can review it, and sent the other ordinance amendment back to committee for further action.
The first item seeks to amend 2023-03 Ordinance §350-6 Vehicles and Traffic to include McKay Way as a designated route, including contracted Garbage Trucks and Municipal Trucks, with semi operation/parking on side streets.
One resident who lives near the median on McKay Way said he did not believe two-way traffic, parking and snow removal could take place there during the winter months.
Mayor Quimby said the city attorney would review the amendment and asked for the item to be postponed and reconsidered after the city attorney’s review. Alders approved the motion to postpone until after the review.
The second item sent back to PWPC dealt with an amendment to 2023-04 Parking on Non-Paved areas §350-7. The new wording sought on the recommendation of the city’s Department of Public Works will state, “No parking vehicles, semis, trailers, motor home except on a hard surface. Parking is allowed in the side and rear yards on a hard surface with a minimum setback of 2.5 feet from the side and rear lot lines.”
However, the ordinance does not address parking in the front yards or semi parking in driveways of residentially-zoned private property. Quimby asked for the matter to be referred back to the committee; alders approved that motion.
Part-time officer hired
Acting on a recommendation from the PSHC, the council agreed to hire Chris Regenauer as a part-time Waterloo Police Department officer. With 15 years of law enforcement experience, Regenauer is currently a senior investigator with the Department of Workforce Development, but has certification as a police officer. He worked previously as an officer in Palmyra and as a dispatcher with the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Council chambers to host Dittrich
Rep. Barbara Dittrich will host a public listening session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 in the Council Chambers at the Waterloo City Hall, 136 N. Monroe St. The purpose of her visit will be to discuss the state budget and seeking more funding for cities. Quimby mentioned Dittrich’s visit during Announcements on the council agenda.