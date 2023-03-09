Two events will return to Waterloo this summer thanks to action taken by the Waterloo City Council on Thursday, March 2.

Acting on an approval recommendation from its Public Safety & Health Committee, the council approved an application for the 2023 Trek/Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund 100 Ride for Hope on Saturday, June 10.

Trek 100 (2022)
Buy Now

Hundreds of cyclists gathered in Waterloo on July 30, 2022 for the Trek 100 bike race, to fundraise for the MACC Fund. The race — scheduled to take place this year on June 10 — returned in 2022 after being canceled since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Jenifer Quimby

Jenifer Quimby
Barbara Dittrich

Barbara Dittrich

Tags