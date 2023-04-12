Despite comments from McKay Way residents, the Waterloo City Council on April 6 approved an ordinance designating the road as a heavy truck route.
The McKay residents included two men referred to as Don 1 and Don 2 who asked the council to reconsider designating the route.
Mayor Jenifer Quimby said the road — which has been designated as a truck route since 2008 and possibly as long ago as 2006 — was designed to be a truck route.
The ordinance designates State Highways 19 and 89 and County Highway O along with McKay Way as heavy truck routes. Heavy trucks are designated as trucks or vehicles weighing more than 10,000 lbs. or not equipped with pneumatic tires.
“We do have families and we do have homes and we have real little kids running around,” remarked “Don 1.”
He said he heard some arguments for making it a truck route, but said most heavy truck traffic uses Highway 19.
But he also said a recent visit from a state legislator included a discussion about road repairs. He asked the council to consider which designation was in the best interest of citizens.
“Right now, I don’t think it is,” Don 1 said.
Don Stegbauer, who called in when the council last discussed the truck routes in March, said that some semis routinely navigate around the medians because it makes it easier to navigate the turn and the road itself. He questioned the logic of making the areas around the medians a designated no parking area, because residents would be unable to park for a significant distance along the street.
Quimby said nobody was advocating for no parking.
While the medians were intended to be traffic calming, Stegbauer said, few residents slow down on the road. “I can tell you there are a lot more going 40 miles an hour than there are going 25,” he added.
Stegbauer also said there are a lot of kids playing in front of single-family homes on driveway aprons near the road. While residents know to slow down for the kids, “when the trucks go down the road, I’m not sure about that.”
Quimby said failure to designate the road as a heavy truck route wouldn’t change things because it is already widely known as a route for heavy truck traffic.
One alder said heavy truck traffic previously was routed through Milton Street, which is narrow and also residential in nature. “I’m struggling with trying to realize where the extra traffic [will go],” Alder Charles Kuhl said.
Quimby said the council’s Public Health and Safety Committee could consider some options that may include increased signage to let drivers know children are present.
“We have complaints, we have issues, we want to fix them,” Quimby told the residents. “We want you to be safe.”
Alders approved the truck route designations unanimously.
Zimmermann appointedActing on a vacancy on Waterloo’s Community Development Authority (CDA) Board, Quimby announced the appointment of Jennifer Zimmermann to the board for an unexpired term to expire in 2025.
Secretary of the Waterloo Business Association since 2022, Zimmermann is the founder of Jorani Cosmetics and remains involved in the local business community. “I think it’s a good fit for her to be here,” Quimby said.
Alders agreed and voted to ratify Quimby’s appointment.
Ordinance language approvedCleaning up a previous oversight, the council approved Ordinance 2023-05 which rescinds the requirement to place .6 to .8 parts of fluoride for every million parts of water into the city’s water supply. Quimby said the change was not enacted after the ordinance change was passed in 2022, and now will become effective when the change is published in The Courier, the city’s official newspaper.
Closed sessionThe council voted to meet in closed session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1)(c) which is for “considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercise responsibility” to discuss an employee separation agreement.