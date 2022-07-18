July 21

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

7/11/2022 Kitten Male Grey Tabby White Kitten DSH # 40182

7/11/2022 Unknown Gender Orange tabby Kitten DSH # 40184

7/11/2022 Kitten Female Tortabby Kitten DSH # 40183

City of Lake Mills

7/17/2022 Adult Male Brown Tabby Cat DSH # 40208

Township of Hebron

7/11/2022 Young Adult Female orange tabby w/ white Cat DSH # 40186

Township of Lake Mills

7/18/2022 Adult Male Gray and White Cat DSH # 40209

Township of Sumner

7/13/2022 Young Adult Unknown Gender Black Cat DSH # 40203

Village of Sullivan

7/12/2022 Adult Male black w/ white Cat DSH # 40187

 