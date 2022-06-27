June 30

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

6 /26/2022 Adult Male Brown Tabby White Cat DSH # 40141

Township of Sullivan

6 /20/2022 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 40137

6 /20/2022 Kitten Male Brown tabby Kitten DSH # 40136

6 /20/2022 Kitten Female tortabby Kitten DSH # 40135

Village of Sullivan

6 /20/2022 Adult Female Tri Dog Border Collie mix # 40133

6 /20/2022 Baby Unknown Gender brown Wildlife rabbit # 40134

 