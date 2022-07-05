July 7

For more info call the shelter 920-674-2048

City of Fort Atkinson

7 /2 /2022 Adult Female Calico Cat DSH # 40167

City of Jefferson

6 /27/2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40147

6 /27/2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40146

City of Lake Mills

7 /2 /2022 Adult Unknown Gender Black and White Cat DSH # 40165

Township of Jefferson

6 /27/2022 Kitten Male black and white Kitten DSH # 40148

7 /1 /2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40157

7 /1 /2022 Kitten Male Brown Tabby Kitten DSH # 40158

Township of Lake Mills

6 /27/2022 Adult Male Black Cat DMH # 40145

Township of Oakland

7 /3 /2022 Adult Male black and white Dog Cattle Dog mix # 40168

 