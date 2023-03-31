Purple Up Day

Kyle Kilian at left with Jeff Kilian. They are grandson son of the late Vietnam Veteran Larry Killian and wife Carol.

The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 is "going purple" in April for the military children.

As a symbol of our support and gratitude to our military children, the Department of Defense uses purple to represent all services in the military community: Green-Army, Red-Marine, Blue-Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. April is designated as the official month of the Military Child.