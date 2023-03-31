The Waterloo American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 is "going purple" in April for the military children.
As a symbol of our support and gratitude to our military children, the Department of Defense uses purple to represent all services in the military community: Green-Army, Red-Marine, Blue-Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. April is designated as the official month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Day is observed every year on April 15. The holiday was selected during the month of the Military Child. It is an opportunity to honor military children from all branches of the military. Military children across the country play a significant role in their schools, youth organizations, and communities.
District 2 American Legion Auxiliary units are asked to do something special for Children & Youth at their April Meeting. Waterloo Unit 233 members will be wearing purple throughout the month and at their meeting in April. We hope this will help educate you about our support and recognition of all military children.
We would like the community to join us in putting on the purple anytime throughout the month of April, but especially on April 15 to honor our military children to build awareness in the community and have fun with Purple Up Day.
Have purple up day at your birthday party with purple cupcakes, or dress for a purple play date, or purple drawings at day care. Be creative, have fun and build awareness. Take pictures and send them to Deb Krueger, 504 Minnehaha Lane, Waterloo, to keep the historical event of April 2023 in the unit history book.