Marshall library vaccine clinic
The Marshall Public Library, 605 Waterloo Road, will host a free COVID-19 vaccine drop-in clinic Saturday, March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic will be provided by Public Health Madison Dane County.
Marshall ELC to host ‘FIN Night’
The Marshall Early Learning Center, is hosting its “Incoming 4K Family Information Night (FIN) and Registration Night Wednesday, April 27 for families to meet with 4K staff and Principal Rich Peters, as well as tour the facility ahead of the 2022-23 school year. During the 2022-23 school year, 4K will be Monday through Friday from 8:05 to 3:20 p.m. There will be childcare provided in the library starting at 5:30 p.m. if needed. There, parents and guardians may drop their children off, receive a packet of information, start the registration process and then go to the gym to meet with staff. Families should take birth certificates, proof of residency and immunization records to FIN Night. Parents and guardians will also be able to finish the registration process. Registration is open at marshallschools.org. Those unable to attend the FIN Meeting may visit the school website or call 608-655-1588.
Waterloo Historical Society to have board of directors meeting
The Waterloo Historical Society Board of Directors will meet Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pearl Pidd Hyer small meeting room at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 625 N. Monroe Street, Waterloo. For more information, call 920-478-8015.
Scouting for food March 12
Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in Marshall and Waterloo will collect food for the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry on Saturday, March 12. Residents are asked to have donations placed in front of their homes at 9 a.m. Door tags were distributed to homes in both communities on March 5 with information on needed items. Donations may also be taken directly to the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry.
CentralStar scholarships
CentralStar Cooperative, serving dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana, is offering 7 $1,000 scholarships this year. Those interested can find the application at www.mycentralstar.com/scholarship. The deadline is June 1. Scholarships are available for two types of students. Applicants must be presently enrolled in a four-year college or a one- or two-year technical college or short-course program in an agricultural-related field. Applicants can also be a high-school senior admitted into one of the aforementioned programs. The applicant or their parent(s) must be a stockowner of CentralStar Cooperative.
Marshall High School Alumni Banquet
The Marshall High School Alumni has announced it will not have a banquet in 2022, making it two years in a row that the group has opted not to have the annual event. The group chose not to have the banquet again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group plans to schedule its next banquet for 2023.
Reach Dane Head Start
Families in the Marshall area with children between 1-3 years old may sign them up for the Reach Dane head start program. The program is free and is part of the day Tuesday through Friday. It has an educational curriculum, nutritional meals, transportation, social-emotional support, health and dental checkups, disability services and community resources, like referrals for jobs, housing, medical, adult education and other family needs. For more, go to reachdane.org. People may call 608-577-6934 or email enrollment@reachdane.org. Of the 17-plus locations in Dane and Green counties, the Marshall location is at the Early Learning Center, 369 School Street.
ESL classes
The Jefferson County Literacy Council is hosting English as a second language classes at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library every Saturday at 9 a.m.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, is open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays and noon to 1 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.
Waterloo girls basketball camp
The Waterloo high school girls basketball program is hosting a basketball camp for kids in kindergarten and grades 1-8 in the high school fieldhouse April 5-7 and 12-14 from 6-8 p.m. each night. The cost is $5 per night or $12 for every night. Forms are available in the district office or at https://www.waterloo.k12.wi.us/news/what_s_new/girls_basketball_camp.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic
Qualifying taxpayers are invited to receive free tax preparation and electronic filing of their 2021 federal and state income tax returns at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic. This IRS-sponsored program is available for low and moderate income taxpayers at no cost, and no appointments are needed.
Hours are Wednesdays now through April 13 and the operation will be out of the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main Street, Whitewater. The clinic is staffed by certified student preparers and supervised by faculty in the College of Business and Economics Department of Accounting.
Important information, including a location map, program limitations and required supporting documents, can be found at https://bit.ly/3tD7iPP. For more information email vita@uww.edu or call 262-472-5452.
