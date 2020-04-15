A life-long passion and a life-changing event has resulted in a Marshall resident writing a book about different geological forms.
“I’ve been collecting since I was knee-high to a grasshopper,” said Suzette Rae Fell Buhr. “It was and is a passion of mine. It’s a great hobby, especially now that we can’t go anywhere or do anything. All the rocks I’ve collected; I can analyze them all day long. That fills my heart with joy.”
She picked up the hobby from her dad, who was also a self-proclaimed rockhound. Initially, it was the physical appearance of the rocks that prompted her to add them to the collection. Later,
Buhr recalls family trips centered around geology such as the amethyst mines in Canada, a diamond mine in Arkansas, and the sunstone mine in Oregon.
All of the knowledge she has collected is displayed in her book, “Mama Rae’s Rocks and Rhymes,” a non-fiction book of poetry and photographs published in January.
Buhr credits many different stores, including Steven’s Rocks and Gifts in Marshall, and individuals for assisting her with creating the book.
“It’s not just one or two people who helped me,” she said. “There were a lot.”
Even though the Marshall woman had a lot of knowledge about various rocks, minerals and gems, she had not considered writing a book until her family suffered a life-altering event. Buhr’s son was seriously injured in 2014 after falling 50-feet from scaffolding. He was in a coma for three months and during his recovery from multiple internal injuries, 86 fractures and a traumatic brain injury; Buhr became his full-time caretaker.
A year after the incident, Buhr woke up one morning with a poem about amber in her head.
“I thought, ‘Oh, that was kind of cool. That would be exactly how I would describe it,’” she said.
Buhr wrote down the amber poem and filed it away, not knowing what would become of the writing. A month later, a detailed poem about agate popped into her head. She saw this as a sign but didn’t know what to do with these writings until the idea of writing a book of poetry sparked in her head.
The book features 120 rocks, minerals and gems, but Buhr originally selected more than 500 to include in the publication. Her idea was to focus on the words and not include any photos.
“My daughter just cracked up laughing and she goes, ‘Nobody will ever read a book with 500 in it,’” the Marshall woman said. Taking her daughter’s advice, the list was narrowed to 250 poems about rocks, minerals and gems. “Then I thought maybe I should put a photo with each one. Well, that one photo turned out to three pictures. Every page is now extremely colorful and the pictures really help showcase everything.”
Buhr took the more than 700 pictures featured in the book, sometimes needing to enlarge the item photographed because it’s initially too small to show up in an image. She pointed out not all of the minerals, rocks and gems featured in the book are owned by her.
Realizing the number of pictures would put the publication at 500 pages, Buhr cut down the poems to 120, selecting not only her favorite stones but popular one such as all the standard gemstones often associated with birth months.
“There was no timeframe to finish the book up, it was just a passion of mine that I enjoy doing and it just kind of went that direction,” the author said, adding it was a four-year process to complete “Mama Rae’s Rocks and Rhymes.”
All of Buhr’s poems are filled with factual information — much of which she already knew and some she gathered from other sources — making it suitable for a reference book. While many academic texts can seem dull, Buhr’s book breathes life into the subject by using a different prose format.
“With all learning online now because schools are closed, I hope students can use this to get a fresh new look at the world around them,” the Marshall resident said. “I want to inspire them to dream and look at the future.”
Buhr’s book can be found on Amazon, but there is a copy in a very distinguished place – the mineral sciences collection at The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History Library.
“I could not believe that, I was so excited,” she said.
The book ended up at The Smithsonian after Buhr sent a copy of “Mama Rae’s Rock and Rhymes” to the museum.
“I heard back from them fairly quickly,” Buhr said. “It took my breath away – I was so excited. I read the email and the first time you see the email you think it’s going to be a rejection letter. I read it a second time and they actually accepted the book. I was floored, it was quite the honor.”
