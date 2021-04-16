March 1

Property dispute, officer assisted with subject who stated his soon-to-be ex-wife took property from his house. Officer advised this is a civil matter, 10:29 a.m.

Mutual aid, officer responded to a call from Jefferson County to assist with distraught female who was walking to another location, 11:10 a.m.

Assist, officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department for a welfare check, 2:02 p.m.

March 2

Assist citizen, officer requested to check on citizen as daughter was getting concerning text messages, 1:49 p.m.

March 8

Traffic stop, officer issued citation due to speeding, 11:44 a.m.

Damage to property, officer assisted with report on damage to property, 1:56 p.m.

March 9

Theft, officer assisted and wrote report for theft of auto parts from a local business, 7:47 a.m.

Theft, theft of auto parts off of a vehicle at a local business, 8:10 a.m.

Suspicious person, officer assisted citizens who was concerned of a prowler. Officer spoke with several people in the area and a report was made, 12:18 p.m.

Juvenile runaway, officer advised by parents that juvenile did not report to school and it is unknown where child is, 2:25 p.m.

