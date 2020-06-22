The Marshall Police Department is looking for assistance from its citizens in regard to a June 12 armed robbery of Mobil Gas Station, 510 W. Main St.
According to a release from the department, the police responded to the gas station at approximately 9:30 p.m. after the crime was reported. Upon arrival, the officers learned a single suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun. The suspect, described as a Black male possibly in his mid-20s, approximately 6-feet tall and 145 pounds, robbed the store of an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes. The suspect fled on foot. Nobody was hurt during the armed robbery.
Officers were on the scene within one minute of the call.
Anyone who may have been involved or witnessed suspicious activity in the area of the gas station, including vehicles or persons, is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 608-655-3533 or Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Residents who live in the area and have video surveillance are also asked to contact the department.
