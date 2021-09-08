At long last, life seems to be getting back to a somewhat new normal. With events actually happening and people gathering together again, there’s one event quickly approaching that the Waterloo community is anticipating like no other: Wiener & Kraut Day.
Wiener & Kraut Day highlights the small town and welcome feeling of Waterloo. It’s also one of the community’s largest annual events.
Waterloo Park Coordinator Gabe Haberkorn is looking forward to a great weekend.
“We are anticipating a very large crowd,” Haberkorn said. “If it was anything like July 4th, we expect this to be a great W&K Day in 2021.”
This is the first year that the Waterloo Parks Department and the City of Waterloo are coordinating the event together. The past 60 Wiener & Kraut Days had been hosted by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, which disbanded in 2019.
Assisting the city with the event is the newly formed Waterloo Business Association.
The events will all take place downtown and at Fireman’s Park. It all kicks off on Friday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. with the DorothyFest Volleyball Tournament, and continues all throughout Saturday, Sept. 11.
“The newest idea we are trying to touch with this year is expanding the parade and (adding) more music to the event,” Haberkorn said.
5th Gear opens the weekend on Friday night at 8 p.m., and the music will continue throughout Saturday downtown and at Firemen’s Park. Other familiar events like the car show and the parade will take place as well.
The popular wiener dog (and other canine breeds) parade will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Haberkorn said they are still looking for people to participate in the parade with their dogs.
“We are also looking for individuals, businesses or organizations to register floats and such for the parade,” Haberkorn said.
Don’t forget to grab the namesake of the event at either the park’s Bingo Hall or downtown.
Beer gardens will be located at Firemen’s Park Roundhouse from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. and at Downtown Hubbleton Brewing from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Football fans should make sure not to miss the Badger Bash. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, head to the lower pavilion at Firemen’s Park to enjoy the tailgate party for the Badgers game at 6 p.m. Or, head to the downtown bandstand to witness comedy magic from Jeff McMullen at 11 a.m. McMullen will perform a second show in Firemen’s Park at 3:30 p.m.
The 61st annual Wiener and Kraut Day will be an essential event in the last half of 2021 to redefine what normal means. It’s a day full of fun, music and of course, hot dogs and sauerkraut.
“Come on out and enjoy downtown Waterloo and Firemen’s Park,” Haberkorn said. “We are excited that we get to keep this tradition going forward and bring it back to our small town even bigger.”
Contact Haberkorn at 920-988-6297 for more information or to register for the parade.