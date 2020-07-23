July 6
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Check person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 12:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:45 p.m.
Child neglect, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 9:12 p.m.
July 7
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of School Street, 2:18 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:38 p.m.
July 8
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 12:11 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:12 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, Deerfield Road, 3:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:50 p.m.
Traffic stop, Howard Street, 9 p.m.Trespass, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:04 p.m.Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:47 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 400 block of Freidel Drive, 11:39 p.m.
July 9
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 3:42 a.m.Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Canal Road, 5:29 a.m.
Trespass, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 6:39 a.m.
Alarm, 700 block of Water Tower Drive, 12:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 12:47 p.m.
Safety hazard, Waterloo Road, 1:36 p.m.Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:23 p.m.
Accident property damage, Main Street, 3:28 p.m.
Accident with injuries, Main Street, 3:32 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:38 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Industrial Drive and Highway 19, 5:26 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Freidel Drive, 5:58 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:03 p.m.
Assist police, Manuesha Drive, 7:19 p.m.
July 10
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 1:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:56 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:13 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:52 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 4:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 10:37 p.m.
July 11
Assist police, East Madison Street, 1:52 a.m.
Check person, Deerfield Road, 2:06 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:17 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 4:22 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 8:16 a.m.
Assist police, 800 block of Goldfinch Lane, 3:28 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:02 p.m.July 12
Traffic stop, School Street, 12:05 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Beebe Street, 12:36 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Beebe Street, 12:52 a.m.Traffic stop, Park Drive, 1:07 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:31 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 3:27 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Main Street, 11:36 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Main Street, 12:54 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:11 p.m.Drug incident/investigation, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:04 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.