June 8
Suspicious person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:43 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 6:12 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 1:35 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 9:11 p.m.
June 9
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:30 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 4:21 p.m.
Battery, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:22 p.m.
June 10
Parking complaint on street, 800 block of Main Street, 9:49 a.m.
Animal complaint/disturbance, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 10:18 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Highway VV, 4:07 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Sunset Court, 9:14 p.m.
Fraud, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:32 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:22 p.m.
June 11
Assist police, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 12:05 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:45 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 10:35 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 11:07 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 73 and Clarkson Road, 4:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, Porter Street, 6:56 p.m.
Check person, Motl Street, 7:51 p.m.
Suspicious person, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 9:35 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:18 p.m.
Suspicious person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:41 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 11:46 p.m.
June 12
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 11:08 a.m.
Battery, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 11:14 a.m.
Accident property damage, Deerfield Road, 3:18 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Mourning Dove Court, 6:19 p.m.
Safety hazard, 100 block of Main Street, 6:49 p.m.
Armed robbery, 500 block of Main Street, 9:30 p.m.
June 13
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 7:38 a.m.
Noise complaint, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 11:18 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:45 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 2:42 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 4:51 p.m.
Animal bite, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 6:07 p.m.
Noise complaint, Riverview Drive and Sleepy Hollow Lane, 9:04 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:07 p.m.
Damage to property, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 11:28 p.m.
June 14
Traffic complaint/investigation, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:35 p.m.
Missing adult, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:12 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Main Street, 8:27 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19, 9:28 p.m.
Check property, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 10:07 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.